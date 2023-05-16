LANCASTER — Some 812 graduating high school seniors will be honored today at the 22nd annual 4.0 Student Recognition Celebration hosted by the AV Fair & Event Center in partnership with the Antelope Valley Union High School District.

The event is scheduled for 6 p.m. in the H.W. Hunter Pavilion. The long-standing event honors high school students who have maintained a cumulative 4.0 or higher grade-point average throughout high school. This year’s monetary donations have hit a record high, with more than $117,000 in cash contributions donated from Pacific Property, County of Los Angeles, City of Lancaster, City of Palmdale, AV Fair & Event Center, and several other local businesses. In addition to the monetary scholarship recipients, the University of Antelope Valley will once again provide a full-ride scholarship, valued at $60,000.

