LANCASTER — Some 812 graduating high school seniors will be honored today at the 22nd annual 4.0 Student Recognition Celebration hosted by the AV Fair & Event Center in partnership with the Antelope Valley Union High School District.
The event is scheduled for 6 p.m. in the H.W. Hunter Pavilion. The long-standing event honors high school students who have maintained a cumulative 4.0 or higher grade-point average throughout high school. This year’s monetary donations have hit a record high, with more than $117,000 in cash contributions donated from Pacific Property, County of Los Angeles, City of Lancaster, City of Palmdale, AV Fair & Event Center, and several other local businesses. In addition to the monetary scholarship recipients, the University of Antelope Valley will once again provide a full-ride scholarship, valued at $60,000.
The outstanding seniors will be recognized for their academic achievements from 13 local high schools: Academies of the Antelope Valley, Antelope Valley High School, Desert Christian High School, Eastside High School, Highland High School, Lancaster High School, Littlerock High School, Knight High School, Palmdale High School, Paraclete High School, Quartz Hill High School, SOAR Students High School and The Palmdale Aerospace Academy.
As is tradition, qualifying 4.0 students who attend the event will have the opportunity to enter their names into the scholarship drawings. Monetary scholarship amounts start at $2,500 and the highest monetary scholarship contribution is $15,000. A total of $117,600 in cash scholarships will be awarded to students whose names are randomly drawn. One hundred percent of each scholarship will be given to the student whose name is randomly drawn. A separate entry drawing will determine the student receiving the UAV full-ride scholarship valued at over $60,000.
“These students, their teachers, parents, and mentors have diligently worked together for the past several years, and they deserve to be celebrated,” AV Fair & Event Center Board of Director President Angie Hughes said in a statement. “Watching these young adults wait in anticipation to see if they are one of the lucky students to win a cash scholarship, or the full-ride UAV scholarship, is the highlight of the evening. This year’s event has certainly been elevated, thanks to the extreme generosity of the City of Lancaster, City of Palmdale, Pacific Property, Los Angeles County, and several local businesses and individuals, of which many contribute year after year. This is an amazing program that is only made possible by a great community.”
This year’s event scholarship raffle is at a record high, with more than $117,000 to be drawn, including one $15,000, two $10,000, four $5,000 and 25 $2,500 scholarship drawings. The event will also include inspirational messages from community leaders and other key influencers, including Pastor Chris Johnson from Grace Chapel, Ashley Cortes and Dr. Tracy West.
