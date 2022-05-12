PALMDALE — Sixteen students from Knight, Highland and Palmdale high schools are going to Alabama, next month, to spend a week at the Space Camp Advanced Space Academy, thanks to the Paul George Foundation.
The student scholarship recipients include 10 students from Knight High, George’s alma mater. They are senior Kylie Glenn; juniors Eric Badilla Jr., Joel Bazan, Zenia Rubio, Kahenu Samuel and Daniela Sanchez; sophomores Xavier Martinez Morfin, Valerie Mondragon and Omar Santiago; and freshman Darlene Mejia. Chaperone math and science teacher Nancy Cuevas will accompany the students.
“I was very enthusiastic to expand on my engineering and design experience,” Glenn said when asked why she applied for the scholarship. “I thought the program would help me do so.”
Glenn, a member of Knight High’s Digital Design and Engineering Academy, will attend the University of California, Berkeley this fall. She plans to major in aerospace engineering.
Sanchez is also a member of the Digital Design and Engineering Academy.
“I’ve always been interested in engineering and space,” she said. “I thought it would be a great opportunity to expand my knowledge in that field.”
Mondragon has always been interested in astrophysics.
“I’m not in the engineering academy, so I just kind of wanted to take advantage of all the STEM scholarships and events that were offered to everybody on campus,” she said.
Mondragon added she wanted to apply for the program her freshman year but she was too young. The minimum age is 15. She was excited that she could apply this year.
Samuel is interested in software or computer science engineering.
“I just heard about it; it was cool and with colleges, it helps you get in,” Samuel said.
Space Camp takes place at the US Space and Rocket Center, the official visitor center for NASA Marshall Space Flight Center, in Huntsville, Ala. The students and three chaperones are scheduled for the first week of June.
The students received No. 13 Clippers jerseys and black Nike duffel bags, on Wednesday afternoon, filled with a pair of George’s PG 5 shoes, a blue flight suit, a nameplate wings with their name on it and a water bottle.
Highland High will send students Aaliyah-Tiffany Anderson, Brielle Beatrice, Kenna De La and Marilen Guzman, and chaperone Rosa Megan Powell.
Palmdale High will send students Ernesto Flores and Alexia Taylor and chaperone Anthony Hunt.
The Paul George Foundation is dedicated to encouraging students to participate in science, technology, engineering and mathematics, or STEM, initiatives and pursue STEM careers. The scholarships are open to any student ages 15 to 18. Applicants must submit an essay and a letter of recommendation.
This is the third year that George, the Clippers’ seven-time all-star, sent students to Space Camp. Last year, student scholarship recipients combined from 2020 and 2021 attended. Space Camp was canceled in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.