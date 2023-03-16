SUN VALLEY — Eight school-aged patients were treated Wednesday for sudden illness at Sun Valley Magnet School after possibly ingesting marijuana edibles.
The Los Angeles Fire Department responded around 1:20 p.m. to the school and evaluated the patients, described as boys and girls between the ages of 12 and 16. Five were taken to hospitals; the other three were evaluated and released to their parents.
