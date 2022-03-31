LANCASTER — Approximately 180 Palmdale High School Health Careers Academy students are close to completion of their CERT (Community Emergency Response Team) training.
The 21-hour training typically takes place over three consecutive Saturdays for adults. For the high schoolers, the program will cover six weeks. On Wednesday, the students practiced using a fire extinguisher and their cribbing technique, with guidance by members of Antelope Valley CERT.
“I realized that not a lot of people are aware of all the things that could happen; I wasn’t even aware myself in the beginning,” junior Daisy Garcia said. “Earthquakes, you never know when that can happen. They’re teaching us so many new skills.”
Garcia cited examples such as cribbing, where students used wooden blocks and a level to “rescue” a victim caught beneath a Dumpster.
Another helpful part of the training had to do with assessing victims at an emergency scenario, Garcia said. Tags such as green, yellow, red or black indicate the level of severity for a victim, with green being the “walking wounded” and black indicating a person has died.
“That was really important because it’s easier to identify who is injured and who we need to assist before anyone else,” Garcia said. “I guess that was the most important thing because I didn’t know that; if I were to come onto a scene, of all the people, who would I go to assist first?”
CERT Palmdale squad leader Teri Thompson and Robert Mijares guided seniors Vanessa Rosas and Nailea Espinal-Baires as they did the cribbing exercise.
“You have to be aware that in an emergency, you don’t know when or where it’s going to happen; you’re not going to have all of this equipment available to you,” Thompson said. “You have to surveil the scene and see what’s available to you.”
Working as a team, Rosas and Espinal-Baires each tried both jobs — using the lever to carefully lift the Dumpster as her partner pulled the victim to safety.
“I think it’s really cool that we’re learning how to actually use a fire extinguisher in case of an emergency in our home or anywhere in general,” Espinal-Baires said. “It’s also a good learning experience to know how to move an object with somebody else and help a patient or somebody in case of anything wherever we are.”
Rosas agreed.
“I believe that it’s important to know what to do in these type of situations,” she said.
The students will have a rescue scenario to complete before they complete their CERT training.
“They’ve got to finish up some of their first aid part,” teacher Steve Wilson said. “At the end we have a mass earthquake or something along those lines. They get into groups of six, they go out and seek and bring ’em back alive, I hope.”
The students will receive adult certifications when they are done.
“These students are very good,” CERT Palmdale team captain Melanie Palahnuk said. “This is my second time teaching here with this; the last time the fire department was here.”
Juniors Ashley Bonilla and Aleena Cerna did the fire extinguisher exercise.
“It’s been very interesting,” Cerna said.
