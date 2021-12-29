PALMDALE — Eighth-grade students at Dos Caminos Dual Immersion School, in the Palmdale School District, recently had the opportunity to participate in a Project Lead the Way elective class, Medical Detectives, facilitated by Roberto Lopez.
Medical Detectives develops conceptual and instructional understanding that empowers students to solve medical mysteries and learn how the systems of the body work together to maintain a healthy life. Eighth-grade students can choose this elective from a variety of other electives offered at Dos Caminos.
The class provides an opportunity to learn about different careers in the medical field such as emergency room nurses, doctors, therapists, emergency medical technicians and even brain surgeons. Students were able to learn how to understand vital signs by collecting pulse rates, blood pressure readings, temperature levels and heart rates.
Students are also introduced to how the spread of disease impacts society. They related lessons in the classroom to the reality of the COVID-19 epidemic. Students learned precautions that could protect them from the virus, while developing a deeper understanding of epidemics.
“I feel, as a teacher, we must provide students with experiences in the classroom that are related to what’s going on in the world,” Lopez said. “We need to make our lessons relevant so students can make that connection from the classroom to their current world.”
Students have hands-on opportunities in the class, culminating in working with a sheep’s brain. After learning how a brain works, they dissected a sheep’s brain to see, feel and work like a surgeon. Students were excited to apply their lessons to a real-life situation.
“I hope the Medical Detectives elective class inspires our students to enter the medical field, so we can have more individuals dedicated to helping others stay healthy,” Lopez said.
