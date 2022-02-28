QUARTZ HILL — Friday was Joe Walker Day at Joe Walker Middle School STEALTH Academy, where students and staff celebrated the school’s namesake on the 50th anniversary of the school’s dedication.
The celebration was months in the planning, with a steering committee comprised of members of the aerospace community, the Walker family, alumni, and teachers, students and administration from the school working on the details.
“Our vision was threefold: better educate the students on the legacy of Joe Walker, encourage our alum to celebrate their experience here at Joe Walker, and to conclude with a community celebration that includes the opening of the time capsule buried at the time of the school’s opening,” math teacher Elizabeth Anderson, who also served as a member of the steering committee, wrote in an email.
Two more events are scheduled for March 17 and April 2. A community expo is scheduled from 5 to 7 p.m., on March 17, at the school. The celebration will culminate with a ceremony at 11 a.m., on April 2.
“Here we will celebrate “50 years of Excellence” in education and also present the contents of the time capsule,” Anderson wrote.
Capt. Joseph A. Walker was a NASA Chief Research test pilot and the first man to fly to space. While best known for his supersonic flights in the X-15, Walker was also the first test pilot of the Bell Lunar Landing Research Vehicle (which was used to develop piloting and operational techniques for lunar landings).
Walker lost his life during a flight in an F-104 on June 8, 1966. The school was dedicated in his name, on Feb. 25, 1972. The school has traditionally celebrated on this date, when students participate in special activities related to Walker’s legacy.
On Friday, Walker’s children, Jim Walker, Tom Walker and Beth Walker, shared details about their father’s personal history.
“He did not know he was going to become famous,” Tom Walker said. “He did not know he was going to have a school named after him. He worked hard and he stayed with it and he got lucky.”
Beth Walker added, “I gather you guys don’t really know a whole lot (about) Walker, who the school is named after, and so that’s part of what we want to (do), kind of make him a real person to you instead of just a name on a building.”
Current NASA Armstrong Chief Research test pilot Nils Larson and NASA test pilot Glenn Graham talked about Walker’s professional accomplishments at NASA.
Michelle Evans, author of “The X-15: Rocket Planes,” conducted a presentation on the significance of the X-15 and the quest for space in the Golden Age of flight test.
Students also circulated through individual classrooms and participated in activities and talks led by Joe Walker alumni, test pilots, engineers, and aerospace professionals presenting on a variety of STEM based subjects, their careers, and the significance of the Aerospace Valley in the quest for space travel.
