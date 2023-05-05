PALMDALE — Antelope Valley Union High School District’s inaugural Campus2Community “Night at the Oscars” event Monday evening featured limousines and a red carpet arrival for the fashionable students who looked elegant and dapper in their gowns and suits as they gathered at Highland High School to be celebrated for their accomplishments this year.
Campus2Community, or C2C as it is known, is a program for students with disabilities in a pre-vocational school setting who are 18 to 22 years old.
“These students are in life skills and functional academic classes and receive a certificate of completion in place of a high school diploma when they leave us,” Meagan Petroni, a job developer for the district, wrote in an email.
In the C2C classes students go through a two- to four-year postsecondary development program to set them on a path to a more independent life, Petroni wrote. A lot of the students are able to find competitive integrated employment with support from agencies such as Regional Center or Department of Rehabilitation. The Campus2Community program falls under the WE CARE umbrella, which is a categorical program within the Special Education Department of the district.
“We believe that students deserve to access meaningful college and career preparation so that they can thrive in our community as productive citizens,” Kathy Mercier, district coordinator of Transition and the Supervisor of the WE CARE program, said at the start of the ceremony. “Our theme this year was ‘Abilities Beyond Barriers’ because we see our students for what they can contribute to our world despite any obstacles and challenges they may face.”
State Sen. Scott Wilk sent a video message for the students to celebrate their accomplishments and recognize them for their hard work.
“Today I join your teachers, families, mentors and friends in congratulating you on a job well done,” Wilk said. “I’m sure there were some very tough times, but remember this: it was your determination and dedication that brought you to this milestone today.”
Monday’s event was fashioned as a formal type of Oscars movie event. The Oscars event idea came in conversation from Percita Moore, the district’s director of Communications, and it took off, Petroni wrote.
“We did about three months of planning and coordinating and it all came together with help from our community and local business sponsors,” Petroni wrote.
All of the students dressed up. The tables were decorated in movie themes with gold, black and red colors and “Lights, Camera, ACTION!” red carpet move night style party favor popcorn treat boxes that included a hand-painted Oscar-themed cake pop created by What’s Poppin Cakepops and a movie clapboard party favor tape measure. The students and their families were treated to dinner by Vince’s Pasta & Pizza, dancing and live voting. Guests also saw a documentary created by the students. William Edwards Photography captured the event. DJ Tray, a Highland High School graduate, donated his time to make the evening sound good.
Community members donated money so that the district could hire Desert Star Limo to give the students a limo ride, many of them for their first time.
“Students in special education are rarely celebrated or awarded anything throughout their school careers, especially students in a more supportive educational setting,” Petroni wrote. “ At AVUHSD we believe in abilities beyond barriers and we believe that every single one of our students makes valuable contributions to their communities. We wanted to celebrate their hard work and dedication to their education and career readiness by celebrating what they do every single day, from creating their own businesses to learning skills with local employers and being Community Ambassadors for inclusion and collaboration within the Antelope Valley community. Everyday these students overcome obstacles to show that they are able beyond the barriers they face.”
Production advisors Eastside High School student Bryan Fernandez Duran and Quartz Hill High School student Brenna Morse served as co-hosts for the evening. They also received the Production Advisor of the Year award. Quartz Hill High School lent their red carpet for the students’ arrival. Quartz Hill Garden Center let the district borrow greenery to upgrade the gym into an elegant event venue, Robert’s Florist created the beautiful centerpieces that carried more elegance into the room.
Here is a list of the award categories and the winner:
• Student with the most hours worked through the WE CARE program: Tarell Caldwell from Antelope Valley High School. He has worked over 150 hours this school year through the C2C program and was offered a job from Vince’s Pasta & Pizza
• Student with the best campus success story: Lacey Rhodes from Lancaster High School. When Rhodes won her award, her speech was, “I’m proud of myself!”
• Student with the strongest creativity skills: Braymon Larsen from Eastside High School.
• Student with the strongest communication skills: David Rendon Lemus from Littlerock High School.
• Student with the best collaboration skills: Ju Qwan Moore from Palmdale High School.
• Student with the most community engagement: Mauricio Segura Bueno from Highland High School.
• Student who is most college and/or career ready: Aaliyah Hughes from Quartz Hill High School.
• Student most likely to be famous: Jonte Smith from Knight High School.
The award for C2C Student of the Year was a tie between Keauna Johnson from Knight High School and Kaitlyn Munoz from Eastside High School. The panel could not choose just one student, so each student won $1,000 for classroom and instructional supplies for their site.
