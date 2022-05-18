LANCASTER — Eastside High School will hold its third annual student film festival at 4 p.m., Friday in the school’s theater.
Four short films, “Insanity,” “An Unexpected Surprise,” “The Photos” and “A Lone Spirit” will be screened. All the films are completely student-produced with student writers, directors, actors and editors. The films’ soundtracks and promotional posters were also made by students. After the screening, there will be trophies awarded for categories such as “Best Picture,” “Best Director” and “Best Acting Performance.”
Senior Michael Southworth co-directed “A Lone Spirit” with Isaac Reyes.
“Compared to the rest of the films, ours is a little bit more lighthearted,” Southworth said.
“A Lone Spirit” is the longest film of the four student projects at more than 20 minutes long.
“I had a clear vision of where I wanted to take the story,” Southworth said, when asked how they shared directing duties.
He did most of the camera work, while Reyes handled a lot of the cinematography and storyboarding, in addition to most of the editing.
Southworth praised his fellow filmmakers’ work.
“I know that they’re all really amazing, especially ‘Unexpected Surprise,’ by far my favorite one, so far, that I’ve seen,” he said. “It’s one of the shorter ones, but I think it hits all of the necessary beats and it’s just well-crafted from end to end.”
Southworth will attend college in the fall with a focus on mechanical engineering.
“I always wanted to be an engineer,” he said. “But after discovering my passion for film, I’m thinking of redirecting that into using my engineering skills for film, like going into production or set design.”
Sophomore Jeanette Collins co-directed “An Unexpected Surprise.”
“It was a little bit hard in the beginning,” she said. “We made adjustments, basically to make it a cliffhanger, so that was a little bit hard to rewrite the script and make it flow easily.”
One of the actors also went on quarantine during the production.
“When we found out we had one day, a Saturday, to film the entire film, I think that was a shocker but we came together, we pulled through,” Collins said. “It ended up being really good.”
The film features a student who meets the “perfect guy.”
“As time goes on, she starts to notice some red flags within him and eventually it takes a turn,” Collins said. “What she thought would be one of the greatest times in her life ended up being a nightmare.”
Sophomore Dayanara Torres co-directed “The Photos” with Jasmin Cortes.
The film focuses on the dangers of social media.
“It really shows what could go wrong with social media,” Torres said.
She said working with Cortes was an interesting experience because it was their first time ever making a film.
“There were a lot of interesting scripts,” Torres said. “We wanted to choose the one most realistic.”
Sophomore Cortes is happy with the finished product.
“I think it turned out good,” she said.
Torres and Cortes worked well together.
“I already knew Dayanara, so I think it was just a better experience for me, already having a friend there to help,” Cortes said.
Preparation began last summer. Last September or October, film teacher Michael Gonzales asked his students to create 45-second or 60-second creative short films. From there, they selected the ones they liked best. The top four selected screenplays were written by students in English teacher James Tilton’s creative writing class.
The longer films ranged between eight and 21 minutes long. The total run-time for all four films is 51 minutes.
“It was nerve-racking a little bit,” Gonzales said of the process from script to film. “I really didn’t know the quality of their footage until after the fact and the next day we looked at it in class.”
The project included student sound engineers, multimedia and drama.
“I think it was a really great opportunity to bring everybody together,” Gonzales said. “It makes me really excited for next year, to grow it next year, as well.”
The festival could double to eight films next year, he added.
Eastside Principal Charles Dunn started with high expectations for the students’ work.
“After viewing all the videos and viewing all their promotional artwork and trailers, they exceeded my already high expectations,” he said. “It was really a great collaborative project between the making of the film, the actual performances as well as the visual arts. The students were learning how to do a total production from start to finish.”
