QUARTZ HILL — More than 200 students at Quartz Hill High School were forced to quarantine after three confirmed cases of COVID-19 were identified at the school this past week, District officials said.
The students were identified as potential close contacts of the positive cases. A close contact is identified as six feet for more than 15 minutes.
“The large number of students identified consisted of two physical education classes where the class size is traditionally larger and the defined criteria of a close contact was difficult for our staff to assess,” the District said in a statement. “No teachers or staff members were required to quarantine. The students identified as close contacts were notified by school personnel and based upon their vaccination status were provided quarantine directions.”
(1) comment
Seems the teachers have gotten use to free money....let's see if they try to hype this up...so they can stay home continue to receive free money.
