ACTON — The last day of school was bittersweet for many Vasquez High School students who demonstrated, Friday morning, in front of the school in support of popular principal Michael Murphy after a split Acton-Agua Dulce Unified School District Board of Education voted, Thursday night, to release Murphy.
The Board did not disclose why Murphy would not be brought back due to confidentiality reasons.
The teens’ signs included sayings such as “We Stand with Murphy,” “We Need Murphy to Stay,” “We Love Murphy” and “Save Our Principal.”
Sophomore Charlotte Sanchez and Samantha Brooks organized the demonstration because they felt their voices were not heard, the night before.
“We sat there for like five hours just for them to tell us no and not listen to any of us,” Brooks said. “We thought it was ridiculous, so we thought we should do something; we should get all the students involved.”
Brooks added they made some social media posts to “spread it around so we could make this happen.”
Murphy has been at Vasquez High, since last November.
“He’s very important to us because we’ve had so many principals and none of them have even tried,” Brooks said. “I’ve barely seen any of them when they were here and I’ve seen Dr. Murphy every day. He’s at every one of our extracurriculars and it just means a lot to all of us since he’s so special.”
Sophomores Allyanna Blaha, Brooklyn Berger, Natalie Sanchez and Jacob Thomas also helped organize the demonstration.
Thomas credited Murphy with helping him improve his academics.
“Before Murphy came to this school, I personally, and I know I’m not the only one, didn’t have very much motivation to do anything,” he said. “I was failing some classes. But the moment he arrived, he started getting on students to help them get their grades up. He pulled me alone multiple times, countless times, to talk to me about my grades for a college course I was taking. I ended up pulling that grade up significantly. I also pulled my chemistry grade up significantly. I pulled multiple grades up significantly due to his help.”
Thomas added he also started a gaming club that turned into an electronic sports team.
“Without him, that wouldn’t have been possible,” he said.
Freshman Sadie Mendoza learned Murphy would not return as principal at the graduation ceremony, on Wednesday.
“It was actually pretty heartbreaking because Dr. Murphy is such a great guy,” Mendoza said.
Mendoza, who will serve as Associated Student Body vice president, next year, added Murphy was the first one who volunteered to chaperone school dances or help with other student activities.
“Anything I need him to do, (he) just emails us, he does all the little do-dads that I need done,” Mendoza said. “If I have to say it a thousand times, he’s a good guy and he cares about us kids. Even though he’s our principal, he comes out for lunches and he learns all of our names. He respects us, and you don’t see that much anymore.”
Parent Hilary Blaha, who attended the Board meeting, has a daughter at Vasquez High who is a sophomore.
“That man has made such a positive impact on these kids, especially mine,” Blaha said.
When the soccer coach resigned mid-season, Murphy stepped up and coached the soccer team. He also stepped up and taught English when the English teacher resigned, she said.
“There is not a bad thing to say about this man, so we’re as confused as the rest,” Blaha said.
Sophomore Aeslin Cameron said Murphy cares about the student body.
“He’s constantly going above and beyond what a typical principal should do,” Cameron said. “He really just sees an issue and immediately fixes; he’s always really involved with student sports or anything that could do with campus life.”
Cameron, who has medical disabilities, added Murphy always made sure she had her accommodations.
“He always makes sure everyone is heard in every discussion,” she added.
Math teacher Chip Krolik is also sorry to see Murphy go.
“He supported the staff 100%,” Krolik said. “I felt safe with him and know that something would get done. That was probably the No. 1 thing; if I spoke to him about a problem something got done.”
Krolik is in his fifth year teaching at Vasquez High; Murphy is his fifth principal.
“All of the principals, quite honestly, have been very good. I have had no complaints about any of them; that’s what’s so surprising about this. They’ve all been fired or made so miserable that they quit on their own accord.”
The Board met in closed session for about one hour, prior to the start of the public session, on Thursday night. Some people addressed the Board prior to the start of closed session. The Board delayed taking any action on Murphy’s status in closed session in order to hear more feedback from the public.
“The Board wants to hear all of your comments before we return to closed session and discuss this item by itself,” Trustee Ken Pfalzgraf said.
About 26 students and parents addressed the Board in favor of Murphy. They spoke of his dedication to students and willingness to go above and beyond the duties of a principal.
“Murphy has been the best principal that we have gotten,” student Noah Adams said. “Not only does he try and go beyond his paycheck, what he’s paid for, he truly cares about the students here.”
“Dr. Murphy clearly has a lot of support from the parents, students and community,” parent Sandra Beck said when she addressed the Board. “We, as parents, students and members of the community, deserve to know why a popular principal is being removed.”
After hearing all speakers, the Board adjourned to closed session, for about two hours. Board President Tim Jorgensen announced the Board’s action without identifying Murphy by name. The lack of transparency as to why Murphy was released frustrated many people at the meeting.
Student trustee Haley Rudd expressed disgust at the Board’s action.
“I can’t believe you have the audacity to fire the first principal I have seen in my time at Vasquez who actually cares about us students,” Rudd said. “This is disgusting, honestly, and I am very glad I will not be serving in this position, next year.”
Trustee Brianna Taksony tried to calm some audience members who spoke out after the Board returned from closed session and asked for a reason why they released Murphy.
“I cannot tell you anything personnel(-related),” Taksony said. “We are not allowed to speak on that.”
Murphy came to Vasquez High, last November. He succeeded former principal Matthew Brockway, who left Acton-Agua Dulce, last September, for a job with another school district. Murphy has more than 20 years’ experience in education. He has a doctorate in educational leadership. He also served multiple roles, from a teacher to a superintendent.
The District conducted a stakeholder survey to rate the top five leadership qualities the next principal should possess. They were: being a good communicator, being proactive, empowering teachers and staff, having high expectations and extensive leadership experience.
“I’m truly confident that we have identified the ideal candidate in Dr. Michael Murphy,” Acton-Agua Dulce Unified Superintendent Eric Sahakian said, at the Oct. 28 meeting, when the Board unanimously appointed Murphy as principal.
Murphy attended Thursday night’s Board meeting. He was also in front of the school, Friday morning, talking to parents and students.
“I’m disappointed,” Murphy said. “I appreciate the opportunity to work here.”
Murphy embraced Acton-Agua Dulce Unified unique community with its small-town values and rural lifestyle.
“This s a great place to raise kids,” Murphy said.
Murphy drove approximately 140 miles round trip, each day, to work at Vasquez High.
“I haven’t enjoyed working this much in probably about 15 to 17 years,” he said. “Disappointed but nevertheless to see people come out and be so passionate about the kids and about the school just speaks volumes about this district and how focused they are on what’s best for the kids.”
Murphy added he will miss working at the school.
“This is a great place; this is a place I would have loved to retire from,” he said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.