LITTLEROCK — Littlerock High School teacher Joanie Haynes’ students contributed their thoughts on proposed improvements to Stephen Sorensen Park as part of a writing assignment/survey completed in conjunction with Martin Luther King Jr. Day.
“We have been talking about having a voice and the fact that many of them will be able to vote in the next presidential election, so this was a good place to start,” Haynes, who serves as chairwoman of Littlerock High’s Biomedical Science Academy and English Department, said. “I think they felt a little bit special having a voice in this and that their voice was going to be heard ... by a few ears anyway.”
Los Angeles County Department of Parks and Recreation is accepting public comments on proposed improvements at the 23-acre Stephen Sorensen Park through Feb. 12.
The proposed new amenities cover three non-contiguous areas. They include an approximately 25,000 square-foot skate park, a shade structure for existing playground measuring 1,800 square feet and a gazebo measuring 2,500 square feet, a concrete slab with fitness zone and shade structure measuring 1,600 square feet and associated Americans with Disabilities Act improvements.
The survey topics included whether they had ever visited the park and what improvements they would like to see. Students were also asked what might encourage them to visit the park. Haynes’ students supported their responses with short essays.
Some 146 students participated in the survey. Results showed that 53.4% of the students visited Sorensen Park. Another 45.9% would like to see a skate park, 32.2% favored a gazebo and 21.9% wanted cover for the playground area. Then if given a second option, the choices the students made were 38.4% for a playground cover, 32.2% wanted a gazebo and 29.5% would like a skate park.
“I chose a large gazebo,” one student wrote. “And the reasoning for wanting a gazebo is just for the simple reason of relaxation. With all the stress in the world wouldn’t it be nice to go to the park and have a nice relaxing picnic.”
Another student wrote they would choose a skate park, not because it would benefit them personally, but because it can created a better environment in the community.
“Teens and young adults could be spending more of their time in a safe environment that gives them physical activity in their daily lives,” another student wrote. “Especially during the long quarantine, it would be nice for someone to have something to look forward to. The skate park can do good for the youth’s physical and mental states if they need it.”
Another student chose a cover for the playground because of the high temperatures in the summer.
“And when the playground is super hot because of the sun it’s not fun to play on because you get burned by it,” the student wrote. “So I think a cover for the playground would be good to keep the playground from being really hot.”
Construction of the proposed project is estimated to take place from March 2022 to July 2023 over four phases.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.