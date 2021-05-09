I was teaching the other day, and it made me happy as a lark.
Wait, you’re thinking, isn’t that what teachers are supposed to do? Why is that news? Haven’t you been teaching all year?
Yes. I’ve been teaching all year, but I mean really teaching: standing in front of a classroom, taking it in all in, reading the room, gauging reactions, determining when to go faster or slower in delivering the material, answering questions, engaging in meaningful discussions. Teaching.
Teaching comes in many forms, and distance learning is not my favorite. We teachers across the country and around the world were tossed into it because of an emergency; few of us knew how to do it well.
To be clear, distance learning for adults taking college courses can be great — almost as good as being there. Especially when the college has top-notch audio-visual equipment, a camera operator and a teaching assistant monitoring the online chat.
I have taken courses like that, where it feels like you are there, sitting in the back of the classroom, taking in the lecture as the professor stands before the class, writes on the board, speaks at the lectern.
That, however, is not what we’re talking about it when it comes to teaching distance learning in the vast majority of K-12 classrooms across the nation during the pandemic year of 2020-21.
Unless you have done it, it is hard to explain why it is so difficult, and frankly not terribly rewarding.
For students — think back to your school days — much of school is social. Even the most serious of students relish times with their friends, hanging out between periods, sharing gossip across the lunch table.
Many love their clubs and their sports. Many love to swing by their teacher’s room in the morning before class and just talk.
All of that was snatched away, and kids were told to stay home and sit in front of their computers all day. That made it hard or even impossible for many kids to “engage,” as we call it — to really involve themselves in their studies.
They don’t like to turn their cameras on, and short of getting in the car, driving to their houses and turning the camera on yourself, there really is no way to force them to do so.
Thus, as a teacher, you are facing mostly black screens. You don’t know if the kid whose name you see on the screen is listening intently or gone back to bed — he is signed into the Zoom meeting, which means he is present, according to the state of California.
If you call on him and he doesn’t respond, he may be pondering his response, he may be having technical difficulties or he may be back in bed, sound asleep.
Or maybe he is taking care of his grandmother, who is sick with COVID, or taking care of his three younger siblings.
I could go on, but you get the idea. Teachers must do the best they can — present the material, encourage kids all they can, be there to help those who struggle.
But now we have some students back on campus at The Palmdale Aerospace Academy, and it is wonderful to see them and have them in my classroom.
That alone is uplifting and inspirational. But seeing their faces (their eyes at least) as they listen to the lesson (and to my jokes and stories) almost felt like 2019.
I say almost because we still have kids online — teaching to both groups is called the hybrid model — and everyone in the classroom is wearing a mask.
But in a tough, tough year, seeing in person the faces of students who were learning was truly rewarding.
William P. Warford’s column appears every Friday and Sunday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.