PALMDALE — When NASA’s Perseverance rover landed on Mars on Feb. 18, students in SAGE Magnet Academy Science Teacher Rod Banahan’s Project Lead The Way Flight and Space class were familiar with some of the terms used by the Jet Propulsion Laboratory engineers during the broadcast.
The class will build rockets this year, even though students are doing distance learning. They will also design a rover.
“If it was in the classroom we would actually build a robotic rover,” Banahan said. “It would have sensors on it to measure temperature, humidity, air pressure, things like that. Pretty much set up just like you would do if you were trying to explore a planet or unknown area.”
Since students are learning from home, they will build a simple battery-operated rover designed to go in a straight line.
“Getting the kids interested in what’s going on in the real world is really what we’re applying in our classroom, so preparing them for the launch was quite easy; we just talked about it,” Banahan said. “They were very all kind of intrigued, ‘Hey, this is what we’re going to be doing in our classroom and this is what’s going in the real world.’ That was the easy part. I appreciate NASA and JPL for making my job easier.”
He also teaches an action STEM lab. In this class, his students use a web-based coding program called Codesters. Students learn about coding using the Python programing language. With Python, his students learn how to debug programs, write programs and simple games.
“For them to watch the landing and everything, they were like, ‘Whoa, over 30,000 lines of code and it all worked,’” Banahan said. “And they’re looking at theirs like, ‘We have 15 or 20 lines; we get errors all the time.’”
When the JPL engineers used key terms such as variables, loops and sensors and talked about doing different ranges, his students knew what they were talking about.
“They had a grasp of the technical words and knowledge,” he said.
The landing broadcast did not coincide with Banahan’s coding class. But the students talked about it the following day. The class re-watched some of the clips and talked about what the JPL engineers did.
“One of the engineers from JPL was actually talking about Python and how students could get access to it,” he said. “A lot of my kids picked up on that; they were like, ‘Wow, we’re already doing that.’”
Banahan teaches sixth, seventh and eighth grade students. They understand what they learn in his class helps them get ahead of the curve.
“Everybody should learn to program a computer, because it teaches you how to think,” sixth-grader Allison Ramirez Flores said.
Some of these students might work at NASA or JPL one day. They could be part of the team to send a rover to Mars to pick up the samples that Perseverance collected.
“These are the options that I think a lot of our students don’t see that they have,” Banahan said. “With the launch and everything it just kind of strengthens everything do in the classroom.”
