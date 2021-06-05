Four students from the homeschool community Classical Conversations Palmdale Central recently finished months of study by correctly reciting over 400 facts from a variety of subjects as part of the Classical Conversations Memory Master program.
The students, ranging in age from nine to 12 years old, earned the Memory Master award in April, when each child spent approximately five hours total recalling facts from six subjects, as well as a history timeline.
Classical Conversations is an academic homeschool per-kindergarten through 12th grade community that follows the Classical Education model. Memory Master is a program that is available to all elementary-aged Classical Conversations participants nationwide.
Besides a chronological timeline of 160 events and people, the students had other subjects of study such as history, 24 facts about American history; more than 120 US geography facts, including state capitals, major rivers and mountain ranges; science, including facts about human anatomy and chemistry; Latin vocabulary; English grammar facts, including irregular verbs; math, including multiplication tables to the 15’s, common squares and cubes, basic geometry formulas, and unit conversions; and reciting all 46 US presidents.
“Memory Master takes initiative and dedication on the part of the students,” Barbara Bailey, director of Classical Conversations Palmdale Central said. “The goal is mastery, which is getting the material into the long term memory. There are four tests given over a period of three to four weeks. The last two tests students must exhibit 100% accuracy in order to receive the title Memory Master. These students work very hard, studying on their own for months to prepare. It is like a mental marathon.”
Classical Conversations is a nationwide program for home educators that helps train and equip both students and parents. It provides children an academic structure within the framework of a Christian, classical education. It also offers parents support, accountability and community which are vital in homeschooling. Classical Conversations campuses meet weekly throughout the school year. The program is for student’s grades kindergarten to twelfth grade.
Classical Conversations hosts a homeschool conference for parents each summer called Parent Practicum. Visit https://members.classicalconversations.com/event-listing to register.
For details about Classical Conversations, contact Barbara Bailey at bbaileyhomeschool@yahoo.com, or visit www.classicalconversations.co
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.