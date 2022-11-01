PALMDALE — Local young artists visited Los Angeles County Fire Station No. 37 and the Palmdale Sheriff’s Station to share artwork they created in honor of Palmdale first responders for National First Responders Day, on Friday, and to say “thank you” for their work.
The artists were children who participated in the City of Palmdale’s Palettes in the Park events, creating artwork with the intention of later sharing it with local first responders. They were excited to visit firefighters and sheriff’s deputies with their creations.
“These young artists have created truly heart-felt works of art,” Palmdale Mayor Steve Hofbauer said. “As a retired firefighter-paramedic, I know how deeply touched these dedicated men and women must be to see these expressions of gratitude and thanks.”
The young artists painted their creations, depicting their gratitude for deputies and firefighters — one painting read “Thank you for saving my grandpa” — on Sept. 24, at Marie Kerr Park and Domenic Massari Park during a session of the award-winning Palettes in the Park program.
About 30 children created the small, individual paintings that were then presented to the first responders.
The artwork was also on display during Palmdale’s Kaleidoscope Art and Music Festival, on Oct. 8.
National First Responders Day was dedicated and set as Oct. 28, in 2017. It is intended to recognize those men and women who take immediate action when disaster strikes, including firefighters, paramedics, law enforcement, emergency technicians and others.
