PALMDALE — Local young artists visited Los Angeles County Fire Station No. 37 and the Palmdale Sheriff’s Station to share artwork they created in honor of Palmdale first responders for National First Responders Day, on Friday, and to say “thank you” for their work.

The artists were children who participated in the City of Palmdale’s Palettes in the Park events, creating artwork with the intention of later sharing it with local first responders. They were excited to visit firefighters and sheriff’s deputies with their creations.

