PALMDALE — Tumbleweed Elementary School kindergartners and other grades are creating art to raise disaster relief funds for those affected by the wildfires in Maui, Hawaii.
Named The Ohana Project, after the kindergarten class house, the students are hard at work creating art that will be on display at an art show and available for purchase from 4 to 5 p.m. Sept. 13 at the school, 1100 East Ave. R-4.
Last September, Tumbleweed started the Ron Clark Academy house system as a motivational effort to support school culture, encourage achievement and allow students and families to feel connected to the school.
The six houses — Rêveur, Altruismo, Isibindi, Amistad, Nukumori and Sollevare — have their own values. Rêveur (blue) is the House of Dreamers, Altruismo (black) is the House of Givers, Isibindi (green) is the House of Courage, Amistad (red) is the House of Friendship, Nukumori (purple) is the House of Kindness and Sollevare (yellow) is the House of Uplifting.
Kindergarten students are placed in Ohana, a Hawaiian word meaning family. Ohana’s symbol is a sea turtle.
The deadly wildfires on the island of Maui scorched more than 3,400 acres, including 2,170 acres in the Lahaina Fire, according to Maui County. So far, at least 115 people have been declared dead from the fire. About 1,800 to 1,900 homes were destroyed in the fire, according to the Associated Press.
For the second year of the house system, Tumbleweed Principal Misti Larrick wanted each house to take on a community service project.
“We talked about that as a staff, and the staff was on board,” she said.
Larrick thought a fundraiser for Maui fire victims would be appropriate given the kindergartners are in the House of Ohana.
“I went to the kinder teachers and I said, ‘What do you think? You could come up with a community service project,’ ” she said. “How great would it be for our TK and kinders to set the tone for the year. They were 100% on board.”
The school nurse suggested an art show, Larrick added.
That way the kindergarten students could make art to help them get even more involved. The art could then be sold as a fundraiser. The project was soon expanded to all students in the school.
The kindergarten students are drawing sea turtles in honor of the Ohana symbolic animal.
“Because we are the house of Ohana, which is Hawaiian for family, our house is about family and helping, and what better way can they help than try to make a donation by making art?” kindergarten teacher Carla Regula said. “They wanted to do the art project to get the money raised.”
Other students were given a nature theme. Fifth-graders are learning about Hawaii, the culture, the geographic region and the importance of the 150-year-old Lahaina banyan tree. Although thousands of its leaves were scorched in the fire, The Maui News reported that the tree is showing signs of life below ground.
“Everybody’s really excited about it,” Larrick said. “I’m really excited that it ended up being that the kids are actually doing something, making something that they’re putting a piece of their heart into.”
The fundraiser will be pay-what-you-want. All funds collected will go directly to the American Red Cross Maui Fund. Attendees can purchase with cash or check. Make checks payable to the American Red Cross with Maui Fund on the check memo line. A donation jar will also be available at the event for those who simply wish to donate.
