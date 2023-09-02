Tumbleweed Elementary — Maui art

Tumbleweed Elementary School kindergartners working on art to raise money to help victims of the recent Maui wildfires are (clockwise from bottom left) Bentley Peachey (with hand raised), Aria Salvatierra (behind Bentley), Ethan Gonzales Rodriguez, Andrea Baltazar Alvarez, Brittish Robinson (with pink braids).

 Photo courtesy of Candace Craven/Palmdale School District

PALMDALE — Tumbleweed Elementary School kindergartners and other grades are creating art to raise disaster relief funds for those affected by the wildfires in Maui, Hawaii.

Named The Ohana Project, after the kindergarten class house, the students are hard at work creating art that will be on display at an art show and available for purchase from 4 to 5 p.m. Sept. 13 at the school, 1100 East Ave. R-4.

