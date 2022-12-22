PALMDALE — Sixteen students from Palmdale Learning Plaza’s Builder’s Club, along with Palmdale School District Board President Sharon Vega, Principal Susan Summers and Teacher Ana Weldon, cleaned up Palmdale Cemetery, on Dec. 15, in preparation for National Wreaths Across America Day, which is observed annually on the second or third Saturday of December.
The students and volunteers laid wreaths, on Dec. 17, on the headstones of veterans who are buried in the Palmdale Cemetery. The national nonprofit organization’s mission is to “Remember, Honor and Teach.” This year, wreath-laying ceremonies were carried out at Arlington National Cemetery and more than 3,400 additional locations in all 50 states, at sea and abroad.
This non-political event grew out of the annual wreath-laying ceremony at Arlington National Cemetery, which began through the efforts of Morrill Worcester, a businessman from Maine who owns Worcester Wreath Company. In 1992, the company had a surplus of wreaths near the end of the holiday season.
“Remembering his boyhood experience at Arlington, Worcester realized he had an opportunity to honor our country’s veterans,” the nonprofit organization’s website said.
Arrangements were made for the wreaths to be placed at Arlington in one of the older sections of the cemetery that had been receiving fewer visitors with each passing year, the website said.
Now the event has grown and stretches across the country. A parade billed as the country’s longest veterans parade escorts the Wreaths Across America through six states until the escort reaches Arlington National Cemetery. Wreaths are laid at all the graves, including those of President Howard Taft, President John F. Kennedy, Robert F. Kennedy, the USS Maine and the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier.
Wreaths are placed on the headstones of veterans at locations across the country and can be seen during the winter season. The wreaths placed by Palmdale Learning Plaza students and other local volunteers can be seen at the Palmdale Cemetery. These wreaths join over 2.4 million sponsored by people across the country.
