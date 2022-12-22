Students lay wreaths

Members of Palmdale Learning Plaza’s Builders Club with Principal Susan Summers (third from left) and teacher Ana Weldon (third from right) at the Palmdale Cemetery. The club is sponsored by the Kiwanis Club of Palmdale West.

 Photo courtesy Candace Craven/Palmdale School District

PALMDALE — Sixteen students from Palmdale Learning Plaza’s Builder’s Club, along with Palmdale School District Board President Sharon Vega, Principal Susan Summers and Teacher Ana Weldon, cleaned up Palmdale Cemetery, on Dec. 15, in preparation for National Wreaths Across America Day, which is observed annually on the second or third Saturday of December.

The students and volunteers laid wreaths, on Dec. 17, on the headstones of veterans who are buried in the Palmdale Cemetery. The national nonprofit organization’s mission is to “Remember, Honor and Teach.” This year, wreath-laying ceremonies were carried out at Arlington National Cemetery and more than 3,400 additional locations in all 50 states, at sea and abroad.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.