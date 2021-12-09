PALMDALE — While students returned to campuses at the start of this school year, some sports activities remained off-limits due to ongoing COVID-19 safety restrictions.
High-risk sports such as basketball and moderate-risk sports such as volleyball were off-limits for some due to the amount of physical contact between players and the risk of COVID-19 exposure. Track and field was acceptable due to the physical distancing and lack of contact.
To help students stay active during the ongoing pandemic, Keppel Union School District held a district-only middle school track and field meet, Saturday, at Knight High School, organized by RISE After School, the District’s afterschool program provider.
Some 125 students from the District’s six schools participated in the sporting event. One hundred medals were distributed to celebrate students’ athleticism and success in individual and/or team sport opportunities. Track and field was selected as the first sport of the year because practices and the competition could be hosted outdoors and could include the largest number of students to promote access and equity, according to Keppel Union School District Superintendent Jacqueline Cardenas.
“Students gave it their all and we were thrilled to see participants in grades 6-8 from each of our six elementary schools,” Cardenas wrote. “This was the first sporting event since February 29, 2020, so it was wonderful to have so many families cheering on all of the athletes.”
The four-hour event featured 100-, 200-, 400-, 800- and 1,600-meter races, a 4-by-100-meter race and the long jump.
“It was very successful. The students had a very good time,” Keppel Union School District Athletic Director Rob Sinclair said. “COVID restrictions had us focus on outside sports with social distancing. We wanted to strike a balance.”
Alpine Elementary School eighth-grade student JayLynn Thomas earned first place for her grade level in the 100 meters, 400 meters, and long jump.
“It was fun. It was a new experience,” JayLynn said. “Basketball is my favorite.”
Alpine Elementary sixth-grader Jacquez Thomas, who is JayLynn’s younger brother, earned second place for his grade level in the relay and 100 meters.
“This was my first time. It gets you in shape and was fun,” Jacquez said.
