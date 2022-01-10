PALMDALE — It may haven taken longer to take off than originally planned, but 53 college students, last month, flew on NASA’s DC-8 airborne science laboratory as part of NASA’s Student Airborne Research Project.
The student researchers took part in a series of low-level flights over the Inland Empire, Imperial and San Joaquin valleys, in early December, to collect date on air pollution. The flights originated from the DC-8’s home base at NASA Armstrong Flight Research Center’s facility in Palmdale.
The students’ participation in the research flights was delayed from last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic, according to a NASA release on the program.
The Student Airborne Research Project, or SARP, allows university students in science, math and engineering fields to take part in NASA research campaigns. Participants gain hands-on experience in all aspects of the campaign, from planning through presenting the results.
During the series of December flights, the students aided researchers in operating instruments on board the aircraft used to measure air pollution and greenhouse gases to better understand their sources and how they react in the atmosphere, according to the NASA release.
The data collected during the flights will be compared to air quality forecasts and satellite observations.
“For many of these students, it is their first time being able to conduct scientific research,” SARP Program Manager Brenna Biggs said in the release. “SARP is a great opportunity to train the next generation of scientists, especially those who are interested in atmospheric sciences.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.