EDWARDS AFB — Day two of the Aerospace Valley Hybrid Air Show’s virtual science, technology, engineering and math activities featured launch abort vehicle lessons for all grade levels.
Monica Uribe, NASA Educator Professional Development Collaborator, conducted the virtual lesson.
The lesson included video of a demonstration of the launch abort system, the mechanism that will keep astronauts safe. The United States will return to the moon with the Artemis mission. Artemis (Apollo’s twin sister) will take the first woman and the next man to the moon in 2024.
In order to keep astronauts safe, a launch abort system is necessary.
The Orion spacecraft can carry up to four astronauts. The lesson also included a computer animation of the Orion’s launch abort system.
Another lesson covered the center of gravity, the average location of the weight of an object. Students learned how to apply to their activity, the concept of balancing and center of gravity. They used a pipe cleaner, which doubled as the crew module, a Popsicle stick, which doubled as the launch abort system and four paper clips used as weights.
Students then had discussion questions to consider, such as how geometry can be important when designing aircraft and what is balance or stability. They were also challenged to discover how altering the size or shape of the crew module design would affect the flight path.
Major Joseph “Rhabdo” Sabat, director of operations, 772nd Test Squadron, introduced himself to his virtual audience at the start of the segment.
He has a bachelor’s degree in mechanical engineering, a master’s degree in aeronautical engineering and a second master’s degree in flight test engineering.
“I am the ‘E’ in STEM with all of my education, but I love science, technology, engineering and math,” Sabat said.
He talked about his background and job at Edwards Air Force Base, then answered student questions submitted via text.
Today’s virtual STEM lessons begin at 8 a.m. for elementary students. They will learn about waves and their applications. The 9 a.m. lesson for middle school students covers the shock absorbing landing system. At 10 a.m., high school student will study motion, energy and stability.
According to Google translate, the 11 a.m. lesson for Spanish-speaking students is on the shock absorber landing system (sistema de aterrizaje amortiguador).
Those lessons are followed by a behind-the-scenes video presentation at Edwards Air Force Base from noon to 1 p.m., for all ages. From 1 to 2 p.m., children and adults can view the Boeing and Edwards AFB archaeological curation. The topic is “Human Body Flight, the Fundamentals of Flight Through the Eyes of Skydiving.”
The virtual activities conclude for the day at 3 p.m. with a STEMposium for all ages. The topic is the “Use of Carbon Composites in Space Vehicles/How Solid Rocket Propellants are Made.”
The STEM webinars conclude on Thursday. Beginning at 8 a.m., elementary students will explore the history of flight. Middle school students will cover air traffic control starting at 9 a.m. High school students will cover urban air mobility starting at 10 a.m. The lesson will be repeated for Spanish-speaking students at 11 a.m.
The final behind the scenes Edwards AFB video presentation will start at noon. Northrup Grumman will present “Build the Perfect Flyer” at 1 p.m. The Civil Air Patrol will present “Design, Build Fly” at 2 p.m. The STEMPosium at 3 p.m. is on satellite research and millennial manufacturing.
The AV Hybrid Air Show takes to the sky on Friday and Saturday.
There will be live-streams on Facebook and YouTube beginning at 10:30 a.m. The air show live stream ends at 1 p.m.
The opening ceremony on the Edwards flight line will feature the U.S. Air Force Academy’s Wings of Blue Jump Team, the National Anthem, a sonic boom and remarks from 412th Test Wing Commander Brig. Gen Higer.
There will be two routes, a west route on Friday and an east route on Saturday.
The aircraft scheduled to participate are the T-38 Talon, F-16 Fighting Falcon, F-22 Raptor and F-35 Lightning II (Friday only), F/A-18 Hornet, B-52 Stratofortress, B-1 Lancer, C-17 Globemaster, KC-135 Stratotanker, C-20, ER-2 and C-12 Huron.
For details including fight times and maps visit www.avairshow.com
Events will be live-streamed live on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/avairshow and YouTube at https://www.youtube.com/user/EdwardsAirForceBase
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.