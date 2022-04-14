PALMDALE — Students from Highland High School and David G. Millen Magnet Academy had an opportunity to look inside a California Highway Patrol vehicle and an AMR ambulance along with the Highland High Public Service Academy fire truck, on Wednesday, during a public service career fair.
“Obviously, coming out of COVID, getting kids the opportunity to find a career that’s more hands-on, careers that serve the public, that’s really what this is about,” teacher Tim Green of the Public Service Academy said.
Academy teacher Sandra Gordon organized the event.
Numerous interactive displays were set up in Highland High’s south parking lot.
“We’re trying to recruit some kids, see if anyone wants to join our Explorer program,” California Highway Patrol officer Monique Mischeaux of the CHP’s Antelope Valley Area Office said. “I’ve actually got quite a few of them that were serious.”
Mischeaux answered students’ questions about the CHP and the job and her patrol vehicle.
Highland High seniors Josalynn Brown and Naomi Velazquez, who are in the Public Service Academy, checked out the spotlight on the driver side door.
Brown is learning toward a career in nursing and public service.
Velazquez wants to be a 911 dispatcher.
“Right now I’m getting my EMT certificate, and then (I will) become a paramedic,” she said. “We’ll see where the future takes us.’
B. Hendricks, a civilian specialist, who works with Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department’s Search and Rescue team, brought his horse Lily, a 13-year-old quarter horse, to the high school.
Hendricks, a retired police officer, talked about the different aspects of search and rescue.
“A lot of different aspects,” Hendricks said. “We have a law enforcement to it. We have a lot of people here that are already familiar with horses, future vet techs, veterinarians, horse trainers. A number of careers all rolled into one.”
Hendricks has been with the search and rescue team for about seven years.
“Wherever the patrol cars can’t go, that’s usually where we go,” Hendricks said. “We get a lot of injuries; we get a lot of lost hikers.”
Senior Jasmine Cruz petted Lily, who ate alfalfa from a bag hanging on her trailer.
“I just like the horse,” Cruz said.
Corrections K-9 officer Montoya brought Justice, a two-and-a-half-year-old Belgian malinois from Hungary, to the career fair.
“She’s a narc dog in the prison system,” Montoya said.
A steady stream of students petted Justice, a friendly dog who is also trained to detect cellphones.
All Highland High students were permitted to tour the different public service careers at the career fair.
