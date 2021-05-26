PALMDALE — The PG 13 Space Crew is headed to Space Camp.
Los Angeles Clippers All-Star forward Paul George is sending 16 students and three chaperones on an unforgettable journey through space and time to the Space Camp Advanced Space Academy through his eponymous foundation.
The student scholarship recipients are combined from 2020 and 2021, after last year’s Space Camp was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The Paul George Foundation is dedicated to encouraging students to participate in science, technology, engineering and mathematics, or STEM, initiatives and pursue STEM careers.
Space Camp takes place at the US Space and Rocket Center, the official visitor center for NASA Marshall Space Flight Center, in Huntsville, Ala.
The Advanced Space Academy explores college and career preparation through an immersive experience in STEM. Trainees experience a variety of astronaut training exercises, engineering challenges and team-building activities all culminating in an extending duration simulated space mission, according to a description.
Nine students and one chaperone from Knight High School, George’s alma mater, will attend Space Camp next month.
Scholarship recipients Susan Benites, Brian Hernandez Morfin, Johnathan Perez, Aurelia Rachman and Kalkidan Samuel received black Nike duffel bags on Tuesday morning, filled with a pair of George’s PG 5 shoes, his No. 13 jersey, a blue flight suit and a nameplate wings with their name on it.
“It’s exciting,” Rachman, a sophomore said.
She wants to be an engineer.
“I thought that going to Space Camp would help me find out if I wanted to be an aerospace engineer, perhaps,” Rachman said.
She’s a member of Knight High’s Digital Design and Engineering Academy and received the Space Camp scholarship last year but could not go due to the pandemic.
Benites, a senior, wants to be a civil engineer.
“I applied for Space Camp because I thought it would be a great opportunity to explore a different field of engineering,” she said.
Benites is part of the Digital Design and Engineering Academy and a member of the Society of Women Engineers Club. She is passionate about encouraging women to become involved in STEM. She also has an internship with Northrop Grumman. In addition, she is the top-ranked student for the Class of 2021 and will graduate as meritorious valedictorian. She will attend Stanford University this fall.
“I want to become an aerospace engineer and I thought that Space Camp would be a good knowledge to learn to become one and I thought it would be a really good experience too to go and do all the stuff they do in Space Camp,” Perez, who is a freshman, said.
He was shocked and happy to be selected for the honor.
Samuel, who is also a freshman, found about Space Camp from an email. She is thinking about working in criminology, possibly forensics.
“I’m not exactly sure; I think I have some time to think about it,” she said.
Hernandez Morfin, a junior, applied for Space Camp to see the different jobs available in engineering.
“Right now, I want to be an engineer, but I’m not set on the specific type,” he said. “I just wanted to see what the camp had to offer/”
Hernandez Morfin said he was excited to be selected.
The other Knight High students who will attend Space Camp are Faith Colon, Juliana Gomez, Tesfa McKinley Jr. and Andrea Sadano Ponce. Counselor Keisha Como will serve as the chaperone.
Highland High School students McKenna Grace and Baruc Gracia also received scholarships. They will be accompanied by teacher Jessica Owen. The Palmdale High School recipients are Ezekiel Adeleke, Aleyssa Coleman, Daisy Garcia, Amelia Nosch and Eileen Pimentel. Teacher Anthony Hunt will serve as the chaperone for the group.
George was part of Knight High’s Digital Design and Engineering Academy when he was a student there.
“He’s really into space and so he wanted to give a scholarship and have students experience something different,” Como said.
As part of the Advanced Space Academy activities, the students will get to do activities such as train like an astronaut on the 1/6th gravity chair and the multi-axis trainer.
They’ll also get to experience neutral buoyancy while SCUBA diving in the underwater astronaut trainer.
