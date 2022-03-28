LITTLEROCK — Tired of taking notes, Alpine Elementary School seventh graders were itching for a hands-on experiment recently.
Interim Director of Instructional Services and former Alpine principal Jackie Erdrich had dug up 12 simple microscopes at the Keppel Union School District office, but only two had lights that worked, making it difficult for the students to view an experiment involving yeast cells budding. The connections had been damaged.
“You couldn’t see anything but black,” Aaliyah Miranda explained.
Not to be deterred, but not wanting to break class rules, Jonathan Guerra-Huezo, 13, asked if he could use the flashlight on his cellphone to bounce light off the microscope mirror.
Soon the whole class was shining cell phone flashlights on the mirrors, excitedly viewing yeast cells budding. Then, Guerra-Huezo put his cellphone on the eyepiece of the microscope and started taking photos of asexual reproduction, something he had learned about earlier in class.
“I saw bubbles forming,” he said.
When asked how working with microscopes could lead to a future job, students were quick to respond.
“You could work with a vet or a doctor,” Guerra-Huezo realized aloud.
“You could be a doctor,” Miranda added.
Administrators and teachers alike were impressed with the students’ ingenuity.
“I was impressed how quickly students solved the problem,” Alpine Principal Edmund Barker said. “With students like these, the future looks bright — just like their flashlights.”
In the meantime, the district’s instructional service department is purchasing new microscopes and science curriculum for students at each Keppel school.
