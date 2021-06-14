LANCASTER — STARBASE Edwards landed at the Museum of Art and History last week for five days of in-person hands-on, minds-on science, technology, engineering and mathematics activities for 14 lucky fifth- through seventh-grade students from Lancaster schools.
Students learned about topics such as current and emerging technology, engineering, geometry, physics, chemistry and encryption technology in advance of their hands-on activities. The boys and girls built their own lava lamps, straw towers and light-up greeting cards throughout the week. The program culminated Friday with coding and virtual reality activities and a graduation ceremony.
The City of Lancaster sent out a survey last December asking parents if they wanted to send their students to learn about a STEM program.
“We had a lot of response,” STARBASE Edwards Director Amira Flores said.
STARBASE Edwards took over the third floor of the Museum of Art and History on Lancaster Boulevard for the weeklong activity. The program needed a WiFi connection, restrooms and storage area. Flores said the City of Lancaster was very accommodating.
“This was the most convenient location and MOAH staff helped us with the setup,” Flores said.
Friday morning the students learned programming with a Sphero, an app-enabled clear plastic ball that they controlled with an iPad. The students placed their balls on the ground at the end of a line of blue tape with broken joints that angled out in different directions on a “putt-putt” golf course set up outside.
“They’re learning basic coding with this and then using the 360 protractors to measure the angle and then they’re playing golf. It’s learning through play,” Flores said.
Julianna Panoussi, who will start sixth grade at Esperanza Elementary School this fall, enjoyed STARBASE Edwards’ STEM activities.
“I like to do projects and stuff,” Panoussi said.
Student Nicole Said will start seventh grade at Hillview Middle School in August; she first experienced STARBASE Edwards as a fifth-grade student at the IDEA Academy at Cottonwood.
“I enjoyed it very much,” she said. “So when my mom told me that they were going to be doing STARBASE again this year I wanted to be the first person to sign up.”
While Said, Panoussi and the other students in the group learned how to program with Sphero, Sofia Gutierrez and the other half of the students were inside the third-floor room wearing virtual reality headsets and grabbing at the air with the controllers in their hands as they navigated a space game. The students later switched activities.
“In summer I don’t really like staying at home so I just decided to come here because I heard it was going to be a lot of fun and a lot of cool science stuff,” said Gutierrez, who will start the sixth grade at New Vista Middle School this fall.
Bennett England enjoyed the weeklong program.
“I had a lot of fun “I wanted to come here because I’m interested in science and technology, and I thought it would be awesome.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.