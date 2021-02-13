PALMDALE — A box full of approximately 200 homemade valentines crafted by students from The IDEA Academy at Cottonwood ought to brighten the day of veterans at the Pete Knight Veterans Home in Lancaster as part of the Valentines for Veterans project.
“Any time we have an opportunity to engage our kids in service in recognizing heroes in community it’s definitely an opportunity we want to take,” Principal Laura Duran said.
In the past, Cottonwood students did Project Valentine, an opportunity for the students to show their gratitude or recognition to on-campus staff such as custodians or counselors. Students also made valentines for Westside Union School District trustees one year.
“We typically like to surprise those people with some kind of an on-campus presentation,” Duran said.
With students engaged in distance learning due to the ongoing COIVD-19 pandemic, Duran said it can be hard to find the bright spots in their day.
“We wanted our kids to just remember that this Valentines Day school and the world might look different,” Duran said, “but it’s when times are difficult that those small acts of kindness and support and gratitude for others are more important than ever. This was a great opportunity to come together as a school community to support and care for our veteran heroes.”
Students made their valentines at home. They dropped them off in a collection box outside the school.
“You could really tell that the children and their families genuinely put a lot of care and time into them,” Duran said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.