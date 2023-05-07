PALMDALE — Some seniors in The Palmdale Aerospace Academy Class of 2023 say the school miscalculated their GPAs, which caused some students to have lower GPAs than what they earned.
This meant students did not get accepted to their schools of choice or missed out on scholarship and grant opportunities. At least one student reportedly lost out on an early admission due to being unable to provide a transcript.
“We had a very low acceptance rate in comparison to what we usually have,” a teacher who asked to remain anonymous said. “Students didn’t get into CSUN and this is like, ‘What? This is not normal.’ ”
The teacher said Cal Grants could also be affected. “We’re talking about students’ futures,” the teacher added.
Executive Director/Superintendent Julie Braswell said Rediker, the school’s student software program, calculated students’ GPAs out to the 10th digit. She added they are no longer using Rediker.
“They were correct but out to the 10th place,” Braswell said. “More what it was affecting was class ranks.”
She added a group of teachers and administrators recalculated the GPAs and students are now in the right spot.
“There’s two different sides,” she said. “There’s a back side and a front side. We see it on our side it was fine, and then when they were seeing it on their side, it wasn’t.”
Braswell added they worked with Rediker to fix it once they were made aware of the problem. They hand-printed and embossed official transcripts for the students.
As for the Cal Grant program Braswell said they submitted everything on time.
“And they were correct,” she said.
They went over every junior and senior’s transcripts to make sure they were correct. In addition, they had one parent complaint in the fall and that was corrected. The GPA miscalculations were also off by no more than 0.02, according to Braswell.
“It’s really a system issue,” she said. “We have five kids that we worked with specifically.” She added that no students or parents reported that they missed out on anything. There are 205 students in the Class of 2023.
“I’ve never been approached by a parent about anybody missing out on anything and we will always do what we can immediately for any student,” Braswell said.
The problems apparently began after the longtime employee who previously ran the student information services program and did all of the grade and transcript calculations was forced out. She was replaced with an employee who had no prior experience with student data and was not qualified to use the program, the teacher said.
The school’s replacement registrar did not know how to calculate GPAs by hand and relied on Rediker. Initial concerns were raised last September with students’ GPA on the first progress report being wrong. Those were brought to the attention of then-principal Chris Fore, who has since left the charter school.
“Hello teachers!” Fore wrote in a Sept. 16 email. “If you have not yet passed out progress reports, please do NOT send them if the GPA is wrong. And it looks like (from my discussion with some teachers) that many GPAs are wrong.”
According to a Nov. 16 email from Madelyn Pizzo, the school’s student records and data technician, the GPA issue was fixed.
“I fixed our GPA problem so we will not have any issues moving forward and no more re-prints!” Pizzo wrote.
However, the GPA problems were not fixed. A Site Leadership Team report from Dec. 9 listed the transcript issue.
“What is happening with transcripts and report cards in Plus Portals? The most recent transcript that teachers can access is January 2021,” the note said. “It is very difficult for teachers to write letters of recommendation without a current transcript. There are certain scholarships that require a current report card. Usually, teachers can see a student’s report card grades for each grade reporting period. Nothing shows up for this year.”
One student who asked not to be identified was worried about a scholarship that needed an official transcript. The student’s miscalculated GPA was fixed.
“I really wanted to talk to the school about how a lot of the senior community is just stressful about this whole situation, the whole dilemma,” the student said. “It didn’t feel like the school was taking it seriously.”
The charter school blaming Rediker, the software program, was misplaced, the student said.
“It’s usually the person behind the computer that’s making the mistakes, but the school wasn’t owning up to that,” the student said.
Another student who also asked to remain anonymous said the GPA calculation was wrong, which could affect the student’s grant awards.
“This has been a problem since September,” the student said. “January was when I realized the problems with GPA affected me.”
The student eventually got a transcript and was accepted to a university of choice.
“I wasn’t the first student that actually complained about GPAs,” the student said. “There were several students that did earlier and it seemed like the school only handled the problem as it arose.”
