The Palmdale Aerospace Academy

Students at The Palmdale Aerospace Academy say the school has miscalculated their grade-point averages, affecting their paths toward college. The school blamed the errors on its software program.

 Valley Press files

PALMDALE — Some seniors in The Palmdale Aerospace Academy Class of 2023 say the school miscalculated their GPAs, which caused some students to have lower GPAs than what they earned.

This meant students did not get accepted to their schools of choice or missed out on scholarship and grant opportunities. At least one student reportedly lost out on an early admission due to being unable to provide a transcript.

Tags

(1) comment

Jimzan 3
Jimzan 3

This is why I put my child in Private school. Public School Teachers (weasels most of them) are lazy, so instead of working with a child that is lagging behind..they lower the bar for everyone else so everyone gets a "C+" grade. ...That way the Teachers still have time to drink, and do drugs (IMHO) (most not all).

Add Reply

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.