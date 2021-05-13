PALMDALE — Judges reviewed student entries for the seventh annual Holocaust Arts Contest at Edwards Federal Credit Union, where some of the artwork has been on display.
The judges also reviewed 21 digital images of student artwork. The categories start with two dimensional pieces, then three-dimensional, spoken word, performing arts, which includes music, drama, and dance, and technology.
If possible, the judges award a first, second and third place in each category. The piece that most impresses the judges wins best in show.
Retired Antelope Valley Union High School District special education teacher Sue Strom brought the Holocaust Arts Contest back to the district about six years ago.
“I’m grateful that you guys are here to see what we do; every year. We have such amazing students,” Strom said.
Strom said she was happy with the number of entries considering the challenges due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The judges watched a video of a professional musician play Knight High School senior Jose Vivanco’s stunning composition, “Kriegsmarsch/Verblassen,” or War March/Fading.
Vivanco wrote the piece with two sides in mind.
“I tried to make the intro ominous and a little strange, symbolizing the start of WWII and the Holocaust,” Vivanco wrote in an explanation.
Music teacher Daniel Martinsen enlisted the help of a friend to play Vivanco’s piece because it was too difficult for him to play.
Student Oluwatosin Sunday, a sophomore from Palmdale High School, performed her rendition of Cynthia Erivo’s 2019 song “Stand Up” live for the judges.
“It really relates to standing up as the people and not just for your race. As a community we have to stand up for each other so that we can portray human rights,” Sunday explained.
The contest winners will be announced in a drive-thru event from 10 am. to 1 p.m. May 26 at the AV Union High School District office. Award winners also receive a scholarship.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.