LITTLEROCK — Alpine Elementary School rewarded 331 students for good behavior and helped them cool off, Thursday and Friday, by letting students splash through Alpine Water Days.
Students who received 50 or more positive behavior points from school staff could buy a ticket for games such as dry, dry, wet (an aquatic version of duck, duck, goose), sponge relay race, cup relay race and water musical chairs. Or they could just take a run at the water slide.
“I had fun,” JacQuez Thomas, 12, who took to the water slide, said. “You earn points by being good in class and then you can cash your points in for prizes, like Water Days.”
More than half of the school’s students turned out for the event.
“This is the happiest I have seen them all year,” a staff member said, Friday.
Water Days was part of Alpine’s Positive Behavior Intervention and Supports program designed to encourage positive behavior at school.
“We encourage positive behavior and students helping others,” Alpine Principal Edmund Barker explained. “School can be a very positive experience when everyone works together.”
The program appears to be working, according to Thomas.
“Getting positive points makes me want to try harder in school,” the seventh-grader said.
