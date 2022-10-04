Alpine Water Days

JacQuez Thomas, 12, takes a run at the water slide, Friday, at Alpine Elementary School’s Water Days. The school rewarded 331 students for good behavior by allowing them to cool off during the event. 

 Photo courtesy of John Kornachuk/Alpine Elementary

LITTLEROCK — Alpine Elementary School rewarded 331 students for good behavior and helped them cool off, Thursday and Friday, by letting students splash through Alpine Water Days.

Students who received 50 or more positive behavior points from school staff could buy a ticket for games such as dry, dry, wet (an aquatic version of duck, duck, goose), sponge relay race, cup relay race and water musical chairs. Or they could just take a run at the water slide.

