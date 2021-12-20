LANCASTER — Joshua trees are part of the fabric of life in the Antelope Valley. Most people might pass them without a second thought as they drive across the Valley.
Antelope Valley College biology professor Patricia Palavecino and students Alondra Santana and Roberto Perez Garcia did much more than that this past summer; they conducted research about the structure of a fragmented population of Joshua trees (Yucca brevifolia) in the Antelope Valley. On Oct. 21, they presented their research at the 47th annual Southern California Botanists Symposium, which was conducted online.
Joshua trees grow only in the Mojave Desert. The trees are threatened by urbanization, climate change, and wildfires. Last year, the California Fish and Game Commission unanimously voted to grant western Joshua trees candidate status under the California Endangered Species Act.
“It’s an iconic species here,” Palavecino said. “It’s something in which I have been interested in for a while.”
This past May and June, Palavecino, Santana (who is now in her first semester as a biology student at the University of California, Los Angeles) and Perez Garcia conducted field work in a study area with the approximate size of 60 hectares, or about 148.2 acres. The study area was between avenues K and L to the north and south, respectively, and between 60th and 57th streets west.
“I had their complete commitment because they were with me at 7 a.m. working the field for two hours in the summer, so we needed to do it in the morning,” Palavecino said.
“I’ve never done anything like this,” Santana said. “I honestly think coming out of this I’ve learned a lot, and now going into UCLA I can implement what I learned here, there.”
Santana presented their research at the online symposium.
“That was nerve-wracking; I was so nervous,” Santana said.
She answered questions submitted in the comment section.
“By the time I answered one question, three more were there,” she said.
They counted a total of 538 individual trees, of which 327 were pre-reproductive individuals.
“It may happen that in some years we will not have any Joshua trees to see, and then we are going to see them only in pictures.” Palavecino said. “We need to do something to protect them, try to compromise.”
Palavecino would like to see developers create corridors to allow the species to coexist with the housing projects.
“We need houses, I definitely understand that, but if we can create something that would balance having that species here and building houses,” Palavecino said.
Palavecino added she fell in love with the tree. She has a photograph of a blooming Joshua flower that she took about two years ago after heavy rains.
“I find them absolutely beautiful,” she said.
Perez Garcia said it is a necessity to have biodiversity.
“When we are cutting out the Joshua tree, we are killing or removing from there the species that depend on them,” Palavecino said.
That includes birds, bees, lizards and insects that live in the trees and use them.
“Honestly, going in I didn’t know much about Joshua trees. I would just see them driving by and it was just like, Oh, it’s another tree,” Santana said. “But when we got to study them more and more we got to see all these animals depending on them.”
Palavecino will continue to study Joshua trees.
“We can even be a reference for people that want to know what can be done,” she said.
Palavecino added she would like to education elementary school age children about Joshua trees.
“If you’re out there in the field and actually take a moment to observe your surroundings, you’ll see, meters away from you, how much life there is,” Perez Garcia said. “Further, deeper down, you understand how it connects to other living things around it. That’s education too.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.