Overcoming Obstacles

Students from Quartz Hill High School and Antelope Valley High School compete, Nov. 5, in the Antelope Valley Union High School District’s second Overcoming Obstacles Unified Basketball Tournament at AV High.

 Photo courtesy of John Najar

LANCASTER — The Antelope Valley Union High School District’s second Overcoming Obstacles Unified Basketball Tournament was held on Nov 5.

The event was at the Antelope Valley High School and featured special needs and general eduction students representing the District’s eight comprehensive high schools — Antelope Valley, Eastside, Highland, Knight, Lancaster, Littlerock, Palmdale and Quartz Hill — who will compete together on co-educational unified basketball teams for the chance to be the best unified team in the District.

