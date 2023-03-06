LITTLEROCK — Alpine Elementary School celebrated Read Across America Week with guest readers and the announcement Thursday that students had read more than 70 million words during the school year.
Figures showed that each one of the 524 kindergarten through eighth-grade students read an average of 135,096 words since August, for a total of 70,790,555 words.
“Alpine students are on a roll,” Dr. Jacqueline Cardenas, superintendent for the Keppel Union School District, said. “A word count this high indicates students are engaged in reading and are competitive as they try to outdo one another. Staff works hard to motivate students to read, read, read.”
One of the visiting readers was Dominique Ballante, School Board vice president. Seventh-grade students listened quietly as she and two students read “The Cat in the Hat,” by Dr. Seuss.
“It was very nice of her to come by,” Joshua Contreras, who played the part of the mischievous cat, said. “It was fun.”
The reading brought back fond memories for JP Sandoval, who read the part of a worried pet fish.
“It reminded me of when my mother used to read to me,” he said. “I liked it when we got to read.”
Designed to encourage children to read, Read Across America week started in 1998. The reading celebration begins March 2, on Dr. Seuss’ birthday, and extends to March 6.
Seuss, also known Theodor Seuss Geisel, changed the way children read with cartoon figures and rhyme, while selling hundreds of millions of books worldwide.
Other district schools also joined in the reading festivities, Cardenas said.
“Pearblossom Elementary School was hosting a family reading night where families ate and did crafts together,” she said.
Retired school counselors, teachers and instructional aides returned to school to reconnect and read.
“Littlerock Librarian Trisha Prichart shared stories with eager listeners this week, as well,” Cardenas said.
Back at Alpine, students were impressed not only with Ballante’s reading, but also her background, growing up in Belgium. They asked the retired elementary school educator to teach them her native language. She dropped a couple of related words in French before bringing them back to reality.
“I can’t teach you in five minutes,” Ballante explained.
Foreign language limitations notwithstanding, she enjoyed her time.
“The class was fun,” she said. “They were respectful and I loved the two who read.”
The week ended with a happy Edmund Barker, Alpine’s principal.
“All great leaders are great readers,” he said.
