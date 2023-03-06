LITTLEROCK — Alpine Elementary School celebrated Read Across America Week with guest readers and the announcement Thursday that students had read more than 70 million words during the school year.

Figures showed that each one of the 524 kindergarten through eighth-grade students read an average of 135,096 words since August, for a total of 70,790,555 words.

