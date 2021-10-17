LANCASTER — Antelope Valley College’s Dreamers Center will recognize the fifth annual Undocumented Student Action Week with a series of activities this week designed to celebrate and learn about the experiences of undocumented students.
Undocumented Student Action Week is a statewide effort led by the California Community Colleges Chancellor’s Office, the Community College League of California and the Foundation for California Community Colleges.
This year’s theme is Change in Action, which “empowers us to engage in state, federal and local action to support undocumented students in their goal of earning a college education,” according to the California Community Colleges Chancellor’s Office.
There are 12 events scheduled to take place throughout the week at AV College.
“We connect to a couple of the webinar events that are hosted by the chancellor’s office, and then on our own campus we create some of our own events,’ said Kenya Johnson, director of Student Activities & Community Outreach for AV College.
The opening session is a Zoom conference put on by Immigrants Rising from 1 to 2 p.m., Monday, with a focus on Assembly Bill 540, also known as the California Dream Act. The Dream Act permits eligible undocumented students, known as AB 540 students, to pay in-state tuition at public colleges and universities.
Also on Monday, from 2 to 3:30 p.m. in the Student Commons at the Palmdale Center, at 2301 East Palmdale Blvd., is Paletas & Politics. (A second Paletas & Politics is scheduled from 2 to 3:30 p.m. in the Student Lounge at the Lancaster campus, 3041 West Ave. K).
“That’s just something that we created on our campus,” Johnson said. “We wanted to create something that was social but yet the students could have a discussion and talk about issues related to the undocumented student experience,” Johnson said.
On Tuesday, the Read to Succeed group, hosted by Wendy Rider, will discuss chapter four of the book “Lives in Limbo: Undocumented and Coming of Age in America,” by Roberto G. Gonzales, at 11 a.m. in the Student Lounge at the Lancaster campus, 3041 West Ave. K.
AV College’s featured speaker for the week is award-winning author Reyna Grande, who wrote “A Dream Called Home,” which is being read this year in the Puente English course with Professor Tino Garcia. Grande will appear from 6 to 8 p.m., Thursday, in Room 151 in the Student Services building, or virtually at https://reynagrande.com/
AV College will end the week, Friday, with the AVC Latinx Encuentro hosted by the college’s Puente Program, from 1 to 5:30 p.m. in the Black Box Theatre and via Zoom.
To RSVP for Undocumented Student Action Week, visit http://bit.ly/USWoA21. Contact the AV College Dreamers Center at AVCDreamers@avc.edu for details.
