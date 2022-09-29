PALMDALE — A program that offers students a safe, quiet place to study is returning, with free Homework Help Centers reopening, beginning Monday.

The Centers, provided by the Palmdale City Library, will reopen to students ages 8 to 14 at three locations: the library, 700 East Palmdale Blvd.; Oasis Park Recreation Center, 3850 East Ave. S; and Marie Kerr Park Recreation Center, 2723-A West Rancho Vista Blvd. (Ave. P).

