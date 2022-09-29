PALMDALE — A program that offers students a safe, quiet place to study is returning, with free Homework Help Centers reopening, beginning Monday.
The Centers, provided by the Palmdale City Library, will reopen to students ages 8 to 14 at three locations: the library, 700 East Palmdale Blvd.; Oasis Park Recreation Center, 3850 East Ave. S; and Marie Kerr Park Recreation Center, 2723-A West Rancho Vista Blvd. (Ave. P).
All three are open from 2:30 to 5 p.m., Monday through Thursday.
Unlike its earlier incarnation, no reservations are required to make use of these centers.
At the library, the homework center will be in the activity room. At both rec centers, the program will be held in the youth rooms, near the entrance.
WiFi is available for students’ use at all three locations.
The Homework Help Centers were initiated, in March, to aid students returning to in-person school.
“Students need a quiet and safe place to study and do their homework, and the library and these two recreation centers are going to be that place for the youth of Palmdale,” library Director Robert Shupe said in a release announcing the re-opening. “Drop-ins are welcome, and while in-person tutoring is not part of the service offered, there is online tutoring available through the Wi-Fi access provided at these sites.”
The library itself is open seven days a week: from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m., Monday through Thursday; from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., Friday and Saturday; and from 1 to 5 p.m., on Sunday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.