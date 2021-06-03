PALMDALE — About 89 people, including adults and children ages 12 and older, received the Pfizer COVD-19 vaccine Saturday at Cactus Magnet Academy through a vaccination clinic sponsored by SALVA and the Palmdale School District. The Palmdale Elementary Teachers Association, or PETA, and High Desert Service Center helped coordinate the clinic to reach underserved populations.
“Overall, we have had a very positive reception to COVID vaccinations,” PETA President Andrew Ramirez wrote in an email. “Our stance from the beginning has been that the school sites needed to be safe for staff, students and parents.”
A large majority of Palmdale School District teachers wanted to be fully vaccinated before students returned to campus because they wanted peace of mind, Ramirez said.
“We knew that if teachers felt safe and secure, that would translate over to the students,” he wrote.
Many PETA members took advantage of a vaccination clinic the district held in March at SAGE Magnet Academy. Ramirez said educators were also proactive in finding ways to be vaccinated elsewhere.
“We did appreciate the District’s clinic, which was also offered to our retired members,” Ramirez wrote.
The clientele consisted of a range of people from 12 years old to adults, men and women
SALVA handed out red tote bags. People filled out the consent paperwork outside of the school, then moved into the gym, where they sat on bleachers until they were brought up to a row of chairs. Workers verified paperwork and brought clients to tables to receive the vaccination. Pharmacist Alice Sweet explained that pharmacy workers from Albertsons and Vons were working with SALVA to provide vaccinations at their office location.
Those who had the vaccination then returned to the bleachers to wait for 15-30 minutes before leaving clinic. Across the street under a carport, a garage band began to practice, so the people waiting outside enjoyed the impromptu guitar concert.
Those who received their first dose of the Pfizer vaccine will return on June 19 for the second dose.
SALVA will host another COVID-19 vaccination clinic from 9 to 1 p.m. Saturday at the nonprofit organization’s Palmdale office, 1224 East Ave. S, Suite D. The clinic is open to anyone aged 12 and older. Minors must be accompanied by a parent or legal guardian. SALVA will provide the consent form for minors. The clinic will be for people receiving their second dose as well as the first dose.
To register for a vaccination appointment, call 661-526-7540, or visit SALVA’s Facebook page, https://www.facebook.com/SALVA.ORG1/. Walk-ups are also welcome.
“We are providing incentives due to the fact that we’re looking to vaccinate younger kids. There are opportunities for them to win raffle prizes,” said Victoria Garcia, the mental health services coordinator, grant write, and event coordinator for SALVA.
SALVA has had Amazon gift cards, gift cards for local restaurants and cash prizes. Two teenagers at the May 29 clinic won $500 each in a raffle after Cactus Principal Jorge Maldonado pulled their names from the raffle pot.
“So now that we got the kids’ attention, let’s break it down to $100 cash so we give more kids an opportunity to win that,” Garcia said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.