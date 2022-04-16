A statewide mandate announced, last fall, that would have required all school students ages 12 and older to be vaccinated against COVID-19 to attend classes will be delayed until at least July 2023, the California Department of Public Health announced, Thursday.
The mandate was contingent on the US Food and Drug Administration giving full authorization to the vaccine for use on children ages 12 and older. The shots are being offered to that age group on an emergency-use basis. Newsom’s order would have allowed students to opt-out of the COVID-19 vaccine requirement with a personal belief exemption.
“To ensure sufficient time for successful implementation of new vaccine requirements, California will not initiate the regulatory process for a COVID-19 vaccine requirement for the 2022-2023 school year, and as such, any vaccine requirements would not take effect until after full FDA approval and no sooner than July 1, 2023,” a statement issued, Thursday, by the California Department of Public Health said.
State health officials still encouraged parents to vaccinate their children.
“CDPH strongly encourages all eligible Californians, including children, to be vaccinated against COVID-19,” California Department of Public Health Director and State Public Health Officer Dr. Tomás J. Aragón said in a statement. “We continue to ensure that our response to the COVID-19 pandemic is driven by the best science and data available. Under the Governor’s SMARTER plan, California is making informed decisions on how to further protect students and staff, to keep children safely in classrooms.”
Los Angeles County Superintendent of Schools Debra Duardo, in a statement released, Friday, said the governor’s decision to delay a mandatory vaccine requirement for students will help schools prepare for additional preventive measures.
“Given the current school year is coming to an end, and the FDA has yet to approve a vaccine for students ages 12 and up, enforcing a COVID vaccine mandate for students prior to the 2022-2023 school year is logistically unfeasible and would have resulted in students losing valuable time in school, Duardo said. “This decision demonstrates California has listened to school leaders, who have expressed concern regarding the time for training and planning that the COVID-19 student vaccine mandate will require.”
Duardo added that vaccinations remain a priority for ensuring the health and safety of students and staff in our schools.
“We must continue to focus on encouraging our students, staff and families to get vaccinated and to follow all COVID-19 recommended safety measures,” she said.
Public health officials announcement comes after state Sen. Richard Pan, D-Sacramento, announced that he would hold Senate Bill 871. SB 871 would have prevented students from using a personal exemption to get out of the requirement.
“Until children’s access to COVID vaccination is greatly improved, I believe that a state-wide policy to require COVID vaccination in schools is not the immediate priority, although it is an appropriate safety policy for many school districts in communities with good vaccine access,” Pan said in a statement posted on his website.
(1) comment
CoVid is still a problem...but only if you are an American...if you are from a 3rd world country you can sneak in to America anytime..."no worries" CoVid does not affect them. Either you are 100% IN or 100% OUT this wishy washy B.S. is a joke. And it shows how "Cowardly" and "Weak" our leaders think we are. CoVid is a Hoax and the paranoid cowards can stay hiding under their beds for the rest of their lives if they want..they will not affect my life. I am done playing the CoVid Hoax Game.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.