LANCASTER — Antelope Valley Union High School District’s Board of Education honored outgoing student trustee Elijah Johnson for his two years of service on the Board at the May 26 meeting.
Student members of the Interschool Communication Council twice elected Johnson, a junior at Knight High School, to serve as the student Board member. He completed his first term as a sophomore.
Board President Jill McGrady said teacher Cathy Calvert, who serves as the ICC adviser, has nothing but praise for Johnson’s service on the Board, saying that Johnson looks out for all students’ interests and not just his personal agenda.
“She mentioned that he supports what the majority of what students want, even when it is not what he personally would prefer,” McGrady said, reading from her notes. “As a student Board member, he recognizes that each of our schools are different, that students have different needs at each school site. She stated he has such a maturity in his service for what the kids need. I’m really going to miss him.”
McGrady also read a statement from Knight High principal Will Laird, who said he was honored to have a young man such as Johnson represent the school as well as all students in the entire school District in his role as student board member over the past two years.
“I’ve been so impressed by his sincere and passionate desire to give voice to all of the students of this great district,” Laird wrote.
In addition, Laird wrote, for the last two years Johnson served as his assigned staff buddy through Knight High’s Associated Student Body.
“In the midst of school, family, and district responsibilities, Eli has consistently reached out to me to encourage me and to check on my well-being,” Laird wrote. “Eli is an amazing young man with many gifts and talents, and I look forward to see how he will use those in his future endeavors.”
McGrady also read a comment from District Superintendent David Vierra.
“For the past two years Eli has dutifully served in his role representing the more than 20,000 district students,” Vierra wrote. “Eli has consistently come prepared and eager to provide student voice and perspective into the important business of the Board. I am confident that as Eli begins his journey at Brigham Young University, he will continue to play an active role in his new learning community, offering poise, insight and vision to make a positive impact as he has done here in the Antelope Valley.”
McGrady added her own praise for Johnson, who will graduate a semester early next school year.
“It’s been my privilege to serve with Eli as our student board member for the last two years,” McGrady said. “Eli has proven his leadership skills in his time on the Board. He stepped into this leadership role as a sophomore and he’s been with us through some difficult times but he’s done it with poise.”
She added that Johnson worked along with ICC to stay connected to students and school sites during remote education due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Johnson was involved in last year’s discussions involving drive-thru graduations to find ways to honor graduating seniors.
“Eli represents all of our students, all of the students that he was elected to represent, with poise and dignity,” McGrady said, adding he shows integrity and intelligence.
Johnson noted the May 26 meeting was his “33rd and final board meeting.”
“It seems crazy to me when I say it; this is also the only thing I’ve had perfect attendance in — 33 out of 33,” Johnson said. “This position has taught me so much regarding procedure, professionalism, hard work, organization, time management, and of course, patience.”
He added he learned the community cares about the success of students. He noted the past school year was challenging, but they persevered and made it through.
Johnson said he was thankful for the community support he was given over the past two years.
“I’m thankful for all the opportunities that I was given in this position to serve the students and the relationships that I created in doing so,” Johnson said.
Johnson also thanked his Board colleagues, for the education he received in the district, and his family for their sacrifices.
Board Clerk Donita Winn also praised Johnson.
“You have done just an amazing job in two years. I feel blessed that I got to know you and get to work with you,” Winn said.
Board Vice President John Rush also thanked Johnson.
“It’s been a great 33 meetings. You did a great job and I have no doubt you’ll be successful in whatever you do,” Rush said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.