LANCASTER — Monday was the first day of priority registration for the Antelope Valley Community College District’s summer and fall terms.

The District has a brand new two-story, 61,882 square-foot Student Services building to welcome students to the campus. District administrators, employees, students and invited guests celebrated the building’s grand opening with a ceremony in the large lobby with dozens of windows on the east and west sides through which natural light filled the room.

