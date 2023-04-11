LANCASTER — Monday was the first day of priority registration for the Antelope Valley Community College District’s summer and fall terms.
The District has a brand new two-story, 61,882 square-foot Student Services building to welcome students to the campus. District administrators, employees, students and invited guests celebrated the building’s grand opening with a ceremony in the large lobby with dozens of windows on the east and west sides through which natural light filled the room.
The state-of-the-art building serves as the entryway for students and the community to access the campus. The building, which cost about $48 million to construct, was built with proceeds from Measure AV, the $350 million bond measure passed by local voters in November 2016.
“All of you in attendance are special to the college for you to make Measure AV possible, contributing greatly to the renewal of our campus,” AV College Superintendent/President Jennifer Zellet said. “And if you walk around and you look at the new buildings, you’ll notice there’s not a lot of community colleges that look like this. What the community has invested in is university-grade buildings and we are here to serve the community and take this college to the next level.”
The Student Services building has been open and serving students. With architectural design by Gensler, it is a one-stop shop for students. They can move from enrollment to financial aid to job placement on the north side of the building.
The south side of the building focuses on special services for students including mental health facilities next to the health clinic, the Veterans Resource Center and a testing center and Office for Students with Disabilities.
“This building really is an all-service facility and we are proud to serve all of our students’ needs,” Zellet said.
Associated Student Organization President Diana Ferrassoli said that having all of the major student services and resources under one roof makes a big difference to students.
“It improves the student experience and it allows us students to take care of all non-classroom-related moves in one stop,” she said. ”I know that the Antelope Valley is committed to increasing student success and improving students equity, inclusion and diversity. This building is part of that effort to meet student needs head-on.”
Representatives for Rep. Mike Garcia, state Sen. Scott Wilk, Assemblyman Tom Lackey and Supervisor Kathryn Barger congratulated District officials on the grand opening and presented certificates for the occasion. Lancaster Councilmen Ken Mann and Raj Malhi and Palmdale Councilmen Austin Bishop and Eric Ohlsen also congratulated college officials.
“This is an exciting time for all of us and for our students, for both our young students and those who want to continue,” Jackie Owens, field representative for Garcia, said.
Donna Hill, district director for Wilk, said they love “what you’re doing here.”
“It is incredible to stand in the beauty of this building and to know that this is for our students here in the AV,” Pamela Balch, district director for Lackey, said.
Mann, an AV College alumnus, called the grand opening a great day for all of Antelope Valley. Both of his children attended AV College.
“I believe it was this institution that gave them the foundation to make them both successful,” he said.
Bishop said the building is truly remarkable and is really a feat.
“We’ve been working together as community to make sure that we can offer a better quality of life and a higher standard of education for our youth and for anyone who wants to further their education in life and this building is a perfect example of that,” he said.
