PALMDALE — The investigation continues after a Desert Willow Magnet Academy student was found with a weapon on campus Thursday morning. No injuries were reported.
Witnesses called the office about 10:45 a.m. with a report of a child with a weapon in the school’s athletic field off 25th Street East. Palmdale School District School school resource deputies responded within three minutes and had resolved the incident and taken custody of the student by the time Superintendent Raul Maldonado arrived a couple of minutes later, District Spokesman David Garcia said Friday.
“Between three and four minutes is how long the whole incident took,” Garcia said.
The minor child was identified as a Desert Willow student. The student’s grade level was not disclosed. Desert Willow serves students in sixth through eighth grade. A film, fine arts and technology magnet academy, the school’s programs include design and modeling, environmental science, green architecture, robotics, film and digital journalism as well as music and dance programs.
Since the incident is still under investigation, the type of weapon recovered has not been disclosed, Garcia said.
“We’ll have much more that we can say and can confirm once we get the report from the sheriff,” Garcia said.
The District did provide counselors for the school to help families and staff in case anything needs anything as a result of the incident.
