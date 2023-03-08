QUARTZ HILL — A student was arrested following an investigation into a social media post last weekend that threatened violence this week to Quartz Hill High School.
Quartz Hill and Highland high schools enacted heightened security measures on campus this week.
A post on TikTok warned students not to go to school on Monday with text blocks pasted over the image of a handgun with ammunition. The text threatened to shoot up the school. Although the school’s name was not included, a teacher at the school was named.
The post was made Friday evening based on the timeline in a post on Quartz Hill High School’s Facebook page dated for Saturday.
The Antelope Valley Union High School District, in collaboration with the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department, immediately investigated the threat, according to the school’s post. Authorities do not believe the threat to be credible, the post said.
No further details were available Tuesday. The incident remains under investigation. The district had no further comment beyond the Facebook messages.
The Lancaster Sheriff’s Station did not immediately return a request for comment.
“Out of an abundance of caution, Quartz Hill High School will have heightened security measures on campus next week, including increased deputy presence,” the school’s post said.
Highland High’s Facebook page had a similar message.
“This threat was not made against Highland High School; however, out of an abundance of caution, we will have heightened security measures on campus next week,” the post said.
Both schools thanked people who reached out and provided information related to the incident.
“Please remind your students to continue to say something if they see anything that threatens the safety of our campus,” the Quartz Hill High post said.
