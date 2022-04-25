RANCHO PALOS VERDES — Marymount California University, a half-century-old private Catholic institution, will close this summer, its Board of Trustees announced.
The liberal arts school on the Palos Verdes Peninsula has been struggling in recent years due to declining enrollment, rising costs and the Coronavirus pandemic, the university said in a statement, Friday.
“This decision was not made lightly. But we felt the most compassionate thing to do was to give everyone time to make plans. Our focus now will be to help our students, faculty and staff,” said Brian Marcotte, the university’s president.
Marymount California has 500 full-time students and 140 full-time staff.
The university said classes will conclude with the end of the summer term, in August.
