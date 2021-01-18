LOS ANGELES — Strong winds were felt in many parts of the Southland on Sunday, with a more serious wind event expected to arrive as soon as tonight, forecasters said.
“Very strong and damaging northeast winds will be possible late Monday night into Wednesday, especially across Los Angeles and Ventura Counties,” according to the National Weather Service.
Gusts were as high as 50 mph Sunday in the mountains and the Santa Clarita Valley, and up to 45 mph in the San Fernando Valley.
By tonight, the mountain gusts could reach 70 mph, and 75 mph by Tuesday, according to the weather service. Orange County will feel strong winds as well, with gusts up to 55 mph tonight and 60 mph Tuesday.
The weather service is also calling for a slight chance of rain and snow showers across the mountains of eastern Los Angeles County tonight through Tuesday night.
Due to the winds and low relative humidity, a period of elevated to brief critical fire weather conditions was declared for LA and Ventura counties through at least tonight, the weather service said.
The weather service also said the high winds might prompt Southern California Edison to issue Public Safety Power Shutoffs, in which electricity is turned off for customers in wind-prone areas to prevent the possibility of downed power lines sparking wildfires.
A map of the utility’s PSPS plans is available at www.sce.com/wildfire/psps.
