LANCASTER — Antelope Valley Union High School District Board of Education candidate Susan Strom will not back down against “a dirty political trick” to make her look bad, she said, Wednesday.
Strom is running against retired correctional officer Charles Hughes for the Trustee Area No. 1 seat in the Nov. 8 election.
The retired special education teacher is “low-key” campaigning with less than three weeks to go until Election Day. She is no longer fundraising, but she is still in the race.
Last week, Strom said that she would drop out or stop actively campaigning after 11-year-old racist Facebook posts made by her husband Doug, and one post by her, that used a derogatory term for mentally disabled people that were part of an exchange with her nephew, came to light.
Former Pastor Darrell Downs put out a press release with screenshots of the posts at Hughes’s request, Downs said, last week. He served as an associate warden at California State Prison, Los Angeles County, where he worked with Hughes and former AV Union High School District Board member Robert “Bob” Davis.
Hughes did not immediately respond to an email seeking comment. A voicemail number for him was full and could not accept messages.
“When I said I was going to withdraw, I had a lot of people come to me and tell me that they know this is just a dirty political trick to make me look bad,” Strom said. “They reminded me that ballots already went out and that people voted for me.”
The Antelope Valley Teachers Association withdrew its endorsement of Strom following the release of the Facebook posts. She took down her campaign signs, some of which she said were covered up by Hughes’s signs.
Hughes is the well-funded establishment candidate endorsed by Assemblyman Tom Lackey, R-Palmdale, and State Sen. Scott Wilk, R-Santa Clarita. Hughes collected $34,775 in monetary donations through Sept. 24, campaign finance records show. He spent $12,816 through Sept. 24, according to records posted on the Los Angeles County Registrar-Recorder/County Clerk website.
His top donors include $4,900 from the National Staff Assault Task Force, for which Hughes serves as executive director, according to its website. He also received $4,000 from the Committee to Elect Vincent Dino for Palmdale Water District, Raj Malhi for City Council donated $2,500 to Hughes’s campaign, Pasadena-based Law Offices of Stephen J. Horvath donated $4,000, Bella Horvath donated $4,900 and The California Correctional Peace Officers Association donated $2,000.
Strom worked for the District for 19 years. She received $12,301 from the Antelope Valley Teachers Association Political Action Committee.
“I could, if I wanted to, play his game and smear him the way he’s tried to smear me and my family,” she said. “Whatever is the outcome, it’s all in God’s hands.”
Strom, the daughter of Holocaust survivors, helped bring back the Holocaust Arts Contest to the district about eight years ago. She has continued to volunteer and promote the contest after her retirement.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.