LANCASTER — Retired Antelope Valley Union High School District teacher Susan Strom will no longer actively campaign for the Trustee Area No. 1 seat on the District’s Board of Education in the Nov. 8 election, after the release of 11-year-old Facebook posts made by Strom and her husband Doug that included posts calling former President Barack Obama a “plantation house boy” and mocking posts about the Special Olympics, Muslims and catholicism.
Strom is running against former corrections officer Charles Hughes for the Trustee Area No. 1 seat held by Board Clerk John Rush, who did not file nomination papers to run for re-election.
Strom announced, Thursday, that she would withdraw from the race. Strom’s name will still appear on the ballot, however. Ballots were mailed to registered voters, last week. Strom will no longer actively campaign for the seat.
“Because of extenuating circumstances, it’s just too hard to push forward,” Strom said, Thursday.
The posts were written, 11 years ago, “out of anger and stupidity” in response to posts by her liberal nephew, Strom said in a telephone interview.
“We deeply regret the comments and we humbly and sincerely apologize to anyone who was offended,” Strom said.
Former Pastor Darrell Downs sent a six-page PDF attachment of a press release with five pages of screenshots to the Antelope Valley Press and other media outlets, Wednesday.
“I am sorry to even repeat the language used by Susan Strom and her husband, but calling the former president of the United States a ‘plantation house boy’ and justifying the use of racist language is disqualifying for a high school Board candidate,” he wrote.
Downs called on Strom to withdraw from the race. He also asked that the Antelope Valley Teachers Association and AVUHSD candidates Vladimir Gomez, who is running for the Trustee Area No. 5 seat, and Juan Blanco, who is running in Trustee Area No. 4 seat, denounce her candidacy and withdraw their support. Gomez and Blanco did so in statements released, Thursday.
“The Antelope Valley Teachers Association is shocked and saddened to learn of these deeply disturbing and offensive posts and comments,” the AVTA said in a statement, Thursday. “Our representative council held an emergency meeting, this afternoon, to take appropriate action in the face of these new revelations. AVTA is a professional labor organization comprised of educators from diverse backgrounds. It is our diversity and life experience that allows us to teach students in our classrooms to respect one another and to not devalue others based on one’s race, ethnicity, religion, gender, orientation or disability. AVTA holds all candidates it endorses for school Board to these same standards.”
The Antelope Valley College Federation of Teachers, which endorsed Strom due to a reciprocity agreement with the AVTA, also withdrew its endorsement.
“We were relying on their vetting process for our endorsements of Strom and Gomez,” AVCFT Political Director Scott Lee wrote in an email. “In light of the information coming forward about her and the AVTA’s withdrawal of their endorsement, the AVCFT is also no longer endorsing Sue Strom.”
Downs served as pastor of the former Christ’s Church of the Valley in Palmdale for about 13 years. He served as associate warden at California State Prison, Los Angeles County, where he worked with Hughes and former AV Union High School District Board member Robert “Bob” Davis.
Downs said Hughes found the posts and asked him to write a press release about it after he ran into Hughes at a Starbucks, last week.
“I knew he was running for a campaign; he told me that he had some disturbing information and he shared them with me,” Downs said via telephone. “I asked, ‘Dude, what are you going to do with it?’ ”
Downs does not know Strom, but he agreed to write the press release.
“In light of everything that’s going on, you know, the tension that’s in the air politically, I just thought that that was appalling; it was horrible,” Downs said, “particularly the statement about the special education kids.”
Most of the posts were written by Doug Strom. There are two memes including a “Happy Easter,” one with the pope and Easter bunny photoshopped on a US tank. The comments written by Doug said, “Muzzys? NO WORRY!!” There is one comment — “lol” from Sue Strom.
Another meme has the pope’s head and hands photoshopped on a dancing woman’s body with the skirt held up by one hand, exposing legs clad with a garter belt and hose. Doug Strom did not caption with the image; Sue Strom posted one comment, “Who knew???? LOL.”
One post by Sue Strom, in response to her nephew, said, “Having an argument over the Internet is like the Special Olympics. weather (sic) you win or lose … you’re still retarded. btw Douglas and I just revisited your bar mitzvah tape, you were really cute.”
In the back and forth between Doug Strom and the nephew, Doug Strom referred to Obama as “your Plantation House Boy,” to which her nephew responded, “ ‘Your house boy?’ That’s your president, do you really hate your country that much? You really are a racist.”
Sue Strom defended her husband as a realist and not a racist, saying he was “attacking a jerk!!! not our beloved country.”
