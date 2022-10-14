LANCASTER — Retired Antelope Valley Union High School District teacher Susan Strom will no longer actively campaign for the Trustee Area No. 1 seat on the District’s Board of Education in the Nov. 8 election, after the release of 11-year-old Facebook posts made by Strom and her husband Doug that included posts calling former President Barack Obama a “plantation house boy” and mocking posts about the Special Olympics, Muslims and catholicism.

Strom is running against former corrections officer Charles Hughes for the Trustee Area No. 1 seat held by Board Clerk John Rush, who did not file nomination papers to run for re-election.

Tags

(1) comment

Jimzan 2.0
Jimzan 2.0

C'mon man Obama is a POS, So is Biden (who is also a Pedophile). Massive Inflation, Soaring Gas Prices, Soaring Energy Prices...Russia making its move into Ukraine...Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates not answering Bidens call when he wants to "beg" them for more oil, and then a 2 million barrel ""DECREASE"" Ouch !!!!. This B.S. never happened on President Trump's watch. ...Parasites will disagree...its how they protect their welfare money.

Add Reply

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.