LOS ANGELES — The Writers Guild of America will resume contract talks with the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers today, the first official negotiating session since the union went on strike May 2.
In an email to its members, the WGA negotiating committee wrote that it was asked by AMPTP President Carol Lombardini to meet with AMPTP negotiators today.
“We expect the AMPTP to provide responses to WGA proposals,” according to the message sent to WGA members. “Our committee returns to the bargaining table ready to make a fair deal, knowing the unified WGA membership stands behind us and buoyed by the ongoing support of our union allies.”
There was no official statement from the AMPTP regarding a resumption of labor talks.
On Wednesday, the WGA marked the 100th day of its strike — matching the duration of the union’s last walkout in 2007-08.
Last Friday, WGA leaders met with AMPTP leadership to discuss a possible resumption of talks. According to the WGA, that discussion showed the two sides remain far apart on several key issues, including success-based residuals for streaming content.
In a message to WGA members late week, negotiators said the studios appear willing to increase some compensation levels and are at least “willing to talk” about the use of artificial intelligence.
Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass told KNX News on Wednesday that she has met with WGA officials and is “keeping in constant communication with everyone” in regards to the labor stalemate, although she would not elaborate on those efforts, citing a desire to keep the talks confidential.
But she seemed to express some optimism, saying she thinks a resolution can be reached.
“I don’t believe it (the strike) will go another hundred days. I do not,” Bass told KNX. “It really cannot go another hundred days. You think about the entertainment industry and the rippling effect in our economy. There are obviously the people that are members of the WGA, or members of SAG-AFTRA, but there are thousands of ancillary businesses that are all impacted.”
