ORANGE — Thousands of transit riders in Orange County found themselves without bus service, Thursday, after vehicle maintenance workers went on strike.
The strike against the Orange County Transportation Authority idled hundreds of buses serving nearly 5,500 bus stops in the county of more than 3 million residents.
The OCTA and the workers’ union, Teamsters Local 952, had been negotiating a new contract for months.
A Local 952 statement said the union will return to the table only if the OCTA significantly modifies its bargaining position.
“We understand how this labor dispute will adversely affect thousands of riders who depend on the bus system for their transportation needs,” Secretary-Treasurer Eric Jimenez said. “We have done everything in our power to avoid a strike.”
An OCTA statement said its contract offer, which includes a 14.25% wage increase over three years, is very competitive.
