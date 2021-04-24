LANCASTER — Street Company presented eight pounds of roasted coffee beans to workers at the High Desert Behavioral Urgent Care Center on Thursday.
The donation was part of Project Frontline Heroes, where the nonprofit organization donates beans to frontline workers in the community.
Street Company CEO Jesse Lee and the Founding 4 members — Marco Van den Huevel, Bobby Edwards, Steven Wilson and Matthew Labelle — and new recruit Sara Redinger presented BHUCC Administrator Dr. Kasey Marsh and Program Director Karla Andrade with the coffee.
“When I heard about it I thought it was a great idea to give back and support you guys,” he said. “And not really just charity — the coffee’s really good.”
As of Thursday, the center had not seen clients, but could as soon as next week.
“We believe 15% of our population will be homeless,” Marsh said.
Lee said the group came up with the idea for Project Frontline Heroes.
“They don’t want to just receive, they want to give back to the community,” he said.
They started the project last September. The goal is to donate coffee to a group of frontline workers once a month. This donation was the first in several months, after a hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The delivery included a scooper for the coffee. Lee helped Andrade make a pot of the Kenya/Rwanda blend. They also delivered a Rwanda/Brazil blend.
“Coffees from South America are more nutty and chocolaty; coffees from Africa, especially Kenya, Ethiopia, is more fruity and much deep flavors so it’s really intensive,” Lee said. “So what you’re brewing is very, very high end.”
Street Company started about four years ago as a small support group for people experiencing homelessness at Jane Reynolds Park. The nonprofit organization seeks to create jobs for homeless individuals through its coffee business.
“Now, Founding 4 is working every day and getting paid,” Lee said.
The nonprofit is expected to open a wholesale facility this summer to sell their coffee.
