MOJAVE — Stratolaunch unveiled its first hypersonic Talon-A test vehicle, TA-0, which will be air-launched to speeds in excess of Mach 5 from beneath the massive wing of the company’s carrier aircraft, dubbed Roc.
This initial vehicle will be used to test the carrier aircraft’s release system and the separation dynamics of the test vehicle, company officials said, Thursday, in a news release.
While the TA-0 is unpowered, future versions will be rocket-powered and operate as autonomous, reusable test beds carrying payloads at hypersonic speeds.
“We’re proud to reveal our first test vehicle to the public and our key stakeholders,” Stratolaunch CEO and President Zachary Krevor said in the release. “TA-0 represents the immense progress our company has made toward hypersonic flight in a short period of time. Our pace of development parallels the nation’s critical need for hypersonic test capabilities, and we are putting forth every effort toward becoming a national test asset for our government and commercial customers, in 2023.”
The twin-fuselage Roc is the world’s largest airplane by wingspan, with the single-span wing joining the two fuselages longer than a football field.
During its fifth test flight, earlier this month, the aircraft tested the pylon affixed between the two fuselages that will be used to carry the Talon aloft for launch.
Stratolaunch has already successfully attached the TA-0 to the pylon in ground tests. Further integration and ground testing will be completed before taking the attached test vehicle into the air for captive carry flights and eventually releasing it.
Once envisioned as an air-launch platform for sending small satellites and payloads into orbit, Stratolaunch has since directed its energy to developing a hypersonic testbed, using the behemoth aircraft as an air launch platform.
Hypersonic refers to speeds in excess of Mach 5 and is a frontier researchers have been striving to effectively employ for decades. The field has recently gained traction, with projects in development on a number of fronts.
The rocket-powered, autonomous and reusable Talon-A test bed vehicles may carry customizable payloads, enabling scientific research, technology development and component demonstration at hypersonic speeds.
Roc, the Stratolaunch launch platform, was built by Scaled Composites at the Mojave Air and Space Port, where it continues to reside in a hangar specially built to handle its size. The aircraft’s wingspan is longer than a football field, and it is powered by six 747 aircraft engines.
