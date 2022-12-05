Stratolaunch

Mojave-based Stratolaunch’s massive carrier aircraft, with the Talon-A separation test vehicle attached, prepares for the first captive-carry test flight on Oct. 28. The company announced an agreement to use the hypersonic test bed for a Navy-led hypersonic technology development project.

 Photo courtesy of Stratolaunch/Brian Weathers

MOJAVE — Stratolaunch, the Mojave-based company developing a hypersonic flight test bed, announced, this week, an agreement to support a Navy-led effort for flight testing hypersonic technology development.

The company is partnering with Dynetics on the Multiservice Advanced Capability Test Bed (MACH-TB) project awarded by Naval Surface Warfare Center Crane Division.

