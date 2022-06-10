MOJAVE — Stratolaunch cut short its sixth test flight, on Thursday, due to a problem which “made it clear we would not achieve all objectives for this flight,” company officials said in a social media posting about the early landing.
The flight was originally scheduled for three-and-a-half hours, but instead the massive airplane landed back at its home base at the Mojave Air and Space Port, after nearly an hour and a half.
The Stratolaunch aircraft, dubbed “Roc,” took off from the Mojave runway, at about 8:15 a.m., kicking up dust as the twin-fuselage behemoth took to the skies.
This was the second test flight to include the pylon, mounted on the wing between the fuselages, which will be used to carry the company’s Talon-A hypersonic test vehicles aloft. The pylon is a mini-wing and adapter made of aluminum and carbon fiber skins, weighing approximately 8,000 pounds and taking of 14 feet of the 95-foot center wing section.
According to a report in Flying magazine, during the test flight, a sensor on the wing on the left side malfunctioned.
The flight ultimately reached 15,000 feet in altitude, and the crew were able to complete some test objectives, including testing the airplane’s performance and handling with the addition of the pylon and continued testing of the landing gear, including the gear doors and extending the gear alternately, according to a company release.
“Today’s flight builds on previous successful flights and hardware enhancements,” Stratolaunch CEO and President Zachary Krevor said in the release. “We will leverage this flight experience as we complete integrated testing in the coming months and prepare for Talon-A test flights.”
Thursday’s flight, despite being cut short, marks an increased tempo in flight testing for Stratolaunch, coming just over a month after the fifth test flight. The time between the fourth and fifth flights was more than two months.
Once envisioned as an air-launch platform for sending small satellites and payloads into orbit, Stratolaunch has since directed its energy to developing a hypersonic testbed, using the behemoth aircraft as an air launch platform. The company is developing the Talon-A hypersonic test vehicle to fly from Roc.
Hypersonic refers to speeds in excess of Mach 5 and is a frontier researchers have been striving to effectively employ for decades. The field has recently gained traction, with projects in development on a number of fronts.
The rocket-powered, autonomous and reusable Talon-A test bed vehicles may carry customizable payloads, enabling scientific research, technology development and component demonstration at hypersonic speeds.
The company unveiled its first test vehicle, the unpowered TA-0, last month. It will be used to test the carrier’s release system and separation dynamics in test flights planned later this year.
The TA-1 vehicle is on track to begin hypersonic flight testing, this year, and deliver services for government and civilian commercial customers, in 2023.
Roc, the Stratolaunch launch platform, was built by Scaled Composites at the Mojave Air and Space Port, where it continues to reside in a hangar specially built to handle its size. The aircraft’s wingspan is longer than a football field, and it is powered by six 747 aircraft engines.
