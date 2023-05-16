Stratolaunch test flight

Mojave-based Stratolaunch successfully released its Talon separation test vehicle for the first time during a flight over the Pacific Ocean on Saturday. With the successful test flight, preparations can proceed for the first rocket-powered hypersonic flight this summer.

 Photo courtesy of Stratolaunch/Christian Turner

MOJAVE — Stratolaunch reached a milestone in its quest to develop a hypersonic test platform, successfully demonstrating the release of its Talon separation test vehicle, TA-0, in a flight on Saturday.

The Mojave-based company plans to use its massive, twin-fuselage aircraft — the world’s largest by wingspan — to air launch the Talon vehicle as a platform for hypersonic research.

