MOJAVE — Stratolaunch reached a milestone in its quest to develop a hypersonic test platform, successfully demonstrating the release of its Talon separation test vehicle, TA-0, in a flight on Saturday.
The Mojave-based company plans to use its massive, twin-fuselage aircraft — the world’s largest by wingspan — to air launch the Talon vehicle as a platform for hypersonic research.
Saturday’s flight was the first time the separation test vehicle, a stand-in for the actual test platform, was released from its carrying pylon on the aircraft’s wing, between the two fuselages.
The four-hour flight took off from the Mojave Air and Space Port a little after 9 a.m. and headed west toward Vandenburg Space Force Base and the Western Range off the California coast.
The aircraft, dubbed Roc, cleanly released the unpowered TA-0 test vehicle over the Pacific Ocean. Although unpowered, the vehicle performed some gliding maneuvers and relayed data before entering the ocean as planned.
Roc returned to a safe landing at Mojave a little after 1 p.m.
The test was designed to demonstrate that the Talon vehicles could safely and cleanly be released from the Roc carrier aircraft for launch. It also tested the communication systems, to ensure test data can be transmitted from the vehicle to Vandenburg Space Force Base systems as a backup for future hypersonic flights.
“Today’s test was exceptional,” Stratolaunch CEO and President Zachary Krevor said in a statement released Saturday. “It was exhilarating to see TA-0 release safely away from Roc, and I commend our team and partners. Our hardware and data collection systems performed as anticipated, and we now stand at the precipice of achieving hypersonic flight.”
With the success of the separation test flight, Stratolaunch will proceed with preparations for the first powered, hypersonic test flight of the TA-1 vehicle, expected this summer.
Saturday’s flight was the 11th for Roc, and the fourth flight carrying the Talon test vehicle.
Once envisioned as an air launch platform for sending small satellites and payloads into orbit, Stratolaunch has since directed its energy to developing a hypersonic testbed, using the behemoth aircraft as an air launch platform. The firm is developing the Talon-A hypersonic test vehicle to fly from Roc.
Hypersonic refers to speeds in excess of Mach 5 and is a frontier that researchers have been striving to effectively employ for decades. The field has gained traction in recent years, with projects in development on a number of fronts.
The rocket-powered, autonomous and reusable Talon-A test bed vehicles may carry customizable payloads, enabling scientific research, technology development and component demonstration at hypersonic speeds.
Stratolaunch officials have likened the use of their Talon hypersonic test platform to the X-15 program of the 1960s at Edwards Air Force Base, which also employed a reusable test vehicle to explore hypersonic speeds, as well a high-altitude flight.
The company expects to deliver services for government and civilian commercial customers this year.
